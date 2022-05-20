ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton approved dissemination of Trump-Russian bank allegations to media, campaign manager testifies

By Brooke Singman, Jake Gibson, David Spunt
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook testified Friday that then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton approved the dissemination of materials alleging a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank to the media, despite campaign officials not being "totally confident" in the legitimacy of the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 62

Kc Brewer
4d ago

When she goes down for what she did. Then I will possibly trust our leadership. But no they had to give her a pass so she can continue what she was doing without punitive actions.

Reply(2)
42
Jill Brandt
4d ago

surprise, surprise. She really should be locked up, let's not forget all the emails she destroyed and how quickly her foundation dried up once she couldn't sell our country out anymore.

Reply
32
BIDENS BLUNDER
4d ago

Isn't it interesting that all the illegal activities the Democrats have been involved with are now coming to light. The Clinton and Biden crime families are about to go down. Obama must be shaking in his boots.

Reply(12)
20
Fox News

Clinton campaign manager drops 'bombshell' exposing Clinton and media mob's years-long Russia hoax

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett walked viewers through Robby Mook's testimony in the Trump-Russia trial Friday night, on "Hannity." GREGG JARRETT: [Clinton] personally approved the scheme to peddle phony collusion information to the media, that dropped like a bombshell by her own campaign manager, Robby Mook. And it seemed so incredibly foolish for the defense of all people to have called Mook to the witness stand. It's fundamental in trying cases, never call a witness to the stand that only helps you a little bit, because the downside of hurting you tremendously is quite severe. And sure enough, that's what happened. I mean, Mook helped a little bit, marginally, by saying, well, we the campaign didn't put up Sussmann going to the FBI to lie to them. What the campaign intended is irrelevant. What's material is what Sussmann's intent was, and his intent has already been demonstrated by the evidence in the testimony. He put his lie to the FBI in writing. So now he's only left with some rather vacuous defenses.
Fox News

Rep. Jim Jordan: The FBI Must Have Known About The Latest Bombshell Revelation Regarding Hillary Clinton And Her 2016 Campaign

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Joran joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to former Clinton Campaign manager Robby Mook testifying that then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton approved the distribution of materials to the media linking the Trump Organization to a Russian bank. According to Rep. Jordan, this was...
Fox News

Bill Maher says Biden isn't mentally 'that different' than before, insists he's 'actually better'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher pushed back against the notion that President Biden has had a mental decline in recent years, suggesting he's "actually better" than ever. On Friday's "Overtime" segment on YouTube, Maher read a viewer question directed to former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile, who was asked who was going to be the Democratic candidate in 2024. Brazile responded by pointing to the president's previous remarks asserting he intends to seek a second term.
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

John Durham's star witness tells court he is '100% confident' Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman denied working on behalf of Hillary's team when he handed over evidence meant to smear Trump

The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer testified Thursday that he was '100 percent confident' that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and possible links to Russia.
