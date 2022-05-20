ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton signed off on sharing debunked false Alfa-Bank claims with the media

By Jerry Dunleavy, Justice Department Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillary Clinton personally signed off on sharing since-debunked Trump-Russia allegations related to Alfa-Bank with the media during the 2016 election, according to her campaign manager. Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook testified Friday he was "briefed about the Alfa-Bank issue first" by Clinton campaign general counsel...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 25

American Patriot FJB
3d ago

Watch as our corrupt government in concert with mainstream media and social media attempts to completely bury this unbelievably damaging story.....some more.

Reply(2)
20
Sandra Scarbrough
2d ago

President Trump was right about everything! Biden's incompetence would lead us into a recession, high gas, high food, no food, threat of war, and Hillary would be found out as the perpetrator and finance of the Russian hoax against President Trump! Now to get someone to speak the truth about Nancy Pelosi's scheme to get President Trump and supporters in trouble on January 6, there's somebody that knows what really happened and they need to speak up!

Reply(1)
12
Rob Maddox
2d ago

Nothing less than treason, using the Democrats and appointed positions throughout the Justice Department along with a liberal media to undermine the Government by pushing a fabricated story.

Reply
12
