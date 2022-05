APM Terminals, which serves 10,000 customers worldwide, moves products through 76 terminals in its global network. The St. Louis region will become part of that network with the opening of a planned Container-on-Vessel (COV) port south of St. Louis, by a development team that includes APM Terminals, which will be working to line up shippers to use the new port.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO