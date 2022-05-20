Former Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler honored with McDaniel College award

Republican Jessica Haire’s skirmish with incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman marks the first of what likely will be many tense moments in the campaign before the July 19 primary. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Loretta D. Rutkowski, a retired insurance company customer representative who chronicled the history of Perry Hall through generations of residents, died May 21 of complications from a knee infection at Morningside House of Satyr Hill. The Perry Hall resident was 85. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
The union representing Baltimore County police officers issued a vote of no confidence in police Chief Melissa Hyatt on Monday evening in a rare move signaling displeasure in the department’s top leadership. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Frustrated with the lack of accessibility and options, Randallstown native Rumbidzai Mangwende decided to start EthosSphere, an online beauty marketplace that sells a variety of skin care, makeup and hair products for women of color. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
