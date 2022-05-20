ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Onboard the 488 Challenge Evo at Watkins Glen

By RACER Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerrari Challenge makes its third stop of the 2022 season at Watkins...

'NASCAR deemed window net safe' - Blaney

Ryan Blaney says NASCAR deemed his window net safe before the overtime attempt where he went on to win the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. “They deemed it safe on the backstretch coming to the green because it was up and latched, and I had two hands on the wheel,” Blaney said.
MOTORSPORTS
SCCA Enduro National Tour makes history at Nelson Ledges

The May 20-22, 2022, SCCA Enduro National Tour at Nelson Ledges Road Course Presented by Summit Racing Equipment was a wild ride. This isn’t to say the double-header endurance racing weekend was brimming with entries – the car count was admittedly lower than some would have liked. But through the quality and dedication of the drivers, crew, and workers over the course of three days, two races, and roughly 16 hours of on-track competition, the very first SCCA Enduro National Tour was a sight to behold.
MOTORSPORTS
Kellett first to find the wall in Indy 500 practice

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Dalton Kellett became the first driver to crash this month at the Indianapolis 500, bringing an end to a remarkably clean stretch where no major incidents were recorded during practice or qualifying. The Canadian was attempting to pass Romain Grosjean on the outside entering Turn 1...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
INSIGHT: Honda races to the future

Engineers like to deal in data, so let’s start with a couple of numbers: Honda won its 10th NTT IndyCar Series manufacturers’ championship last year, which was also its fourth in a row. That in itself validates the work that has been performed at Honda Performance Development to maximize the power, efficiency and reliability of the 2.2-liter, twin-turbo, V6 IndyCar engines that have powered its partner teams since 2012. And the knowledge and experience gained from every lap run in the heat of competition is accelerating the learning curve on Honda’s street cars, too.
MOTORSPORTS
The RACER Mailbag, May 25

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
MOTORSPORTS
Parade of winners wraps up HSR Barber Historics weekend

A non-stop parade of race winners and other podium finishers to victory lane brought last weekend’s Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Barber Historics to a safe and successful conclusion after two full days of HSR competition Saturday and Sunday on the 2.38-mile Barber Motorsports Park road course. After Friday’s SascoSports...
MOTORSPORTS
How GRIDLIFE's Touring Cup changes the game in North American club racing

If there was any doubt that American sports car racing is seeing a resurgence in popularity, look no further than the thriving grassroots racing world, where GRIDLIFE’s Touring Cup series has taken its Midwestern roots and spread nationwide. GRIDLIFE, whose mission statement is “motorsports inclusivity” has been hosting track...
MOTORSPORTS
"You have to play by the rules" - Hamlin

While Denny Hamlin believes Ryan Blaney deserved to win the All-Star Race, a rule is a rule when it comes to the window net, and Hamlin said that rule was broken. Blaney won the race in overtime Sunday night with a window net that was not properly fastened. Believing he’d already won the race as he came to the checkered flag in regulation, Blaney lowered the window net before being told the race had to finish under green. He was just feet from crossing the finish line.
MOTORSPORTS
Haas confident Spain woes didn’t show true picture

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes there is still more performance to be unleashed from the team’s 2022 car despite the disappointing result at the Spanish Grand Prix. All other teams brought some sort of upgrade to Barcelona last weekend, with Haas the only team not to introduce anything...
MOTORSPORTS
Bottas likes Alfa Romeo's chances in Monaco

Valtteri Bottas believes the Monaco Grand Prix will be one of Alfa Romeo’s strongest venues of the year and he has “big hopes” after a competitive run in Spain. Alfa Romeo brought a large number of upgrades to Barcelona and they paid off, with Bottas running competitively in fourth before fading to sixth on a two-stop strategy. Given the signs of how quick the car was on Sunday, the Finn is excited to see what is possible at Monaco, where he feels the new parts will have an even bigger impact.
MOTORSPORTS
Ligier renews partnership with FR Americas and F4 U.S. Championships

Ligier Automotive and Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) have announced an extension of their partnership to support the Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) into 2023 and beyond. The multi-year agreement focuses on the future of both...
MOTORSPORTS
Horner explains Red Bull Spanish GP team orders

Sergio Perez was told to move over for Max Verstappen late in the Spanish Grand Prix because it wouldn’t have been a fair fight between the two drivers, according to Christian Horner. Verstappen had dropped behind Perez in the first part of the race and then been allowed through...
MOTORSPORTS
Bell ready for a breakthrough ahead of Coca-Cola 600

Joe Gibbs is confident his organization is getting better as the weeks go by, honing in on what to do with the Next Gen car and its race package. And one of his drivers, Gibbs believes, is getting ready for a breakthrough. “I hope so,” Christopher Bell said of his...
MOTORSPORTS
Porsche unveils first factory eSports team

Porsche has unveiled its first eSports factory team in partnership with Coanda eSports, one of the most successful sim racing teams in the world. Tommy Ostgaard, Mitchell DeJong, Mack Bakkum, Joshua Rogers, and Martin Kronke have been given the title of Porsche eSports works driver. The team itself has also been given a new name: the Porsche Coanda eSports Racing Team.
MOTORSPORTS
NHRA podcast: Tony Schumacher

Tony Schumacher is ecstatic to be a full-time NHRA Top Fuel driver again after a few years of only being able to run here and there. Embracing the new challenge of being on a single-car team, working with a new crew chief, and building a team with new guys. How...
MOTORSPORTS
IndyCar community helps a young O’Ward fan’s dedication pay off

Beckett’s a diehard fan of Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward. As good parents often do, Beckett’s father sacrificed his time and money to make his 8-year-old son’s dream come true, so they made an early morning departure from Johnson City, Tennessee, to reach the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in time for a special function where O’Ward was scheduled to appear.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Mercedes' porpoising problems ongoing despite strong Spanish GP

It would be wrong to say Mercedes has eradicated its porpoising issues based on the Spanish Grand Prix, according to the team’s motorsport strategy director James Vowles. Mercedes looked at its most competitive by far in Barcelona, with George Russell qualifying fourth and finishing third, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a first lap puncture to finish fifth and was regularly the fastest car on track. Despite positive comments from both drivers and team principal Toto Wolff, Vowles warns against expecting Mercedes to have such an encouraging performance each week.
MERCEDES, TX
Dixon on 234mph pole: "simplicity is key"

There were many sources behind the smile on Scott Dixon’s face. The new Indianapolis 500 polesitter was beaming as he spoke with the press following his record-breaking run, and beyond the natural high of setting a four-lap average of 234.046mph, the New Zealander was also elated to find some of the little granules of magic that have been elusive for most of the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

