Onboard the 488 Challenge Evo at Watkins Glen

Valtteri Bottas believes the Monaco Grand Prix will be one of Alfa Romeo’s strongest venues of the year and he has “big hopes” after a competitive run in Spain. Alfa Romeo brought a large number of upgrades to Barcelona and they paid off, with Bottas running competitively in fourth before fading to sixth on a two-stop strategy. Given the signs of how quick the car was on Sunday, the Finn is excited to see what is possible at Monaco, where he feels the new parts will have an even bigger impact.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO