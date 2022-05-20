ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police: One Person Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman In Detroit

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdQ7y_0fkutq1R00

(CBS DETROIT) — Police say one person was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman in Detroit .

Detroit police announced the arrest in an update on Thursday. No other details were released but authorities say the woman was a mother and beloved member of the community.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” DPD said in a Twitter post .

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on May 16 near Dragoon and McMillan streets.

Police say the woman was struck by a pickup truck as she was walking on a median.

The driver failed to stop at the scene and left.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 3

Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police arrest man who hung out of car shooting at officers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested suspects involved in a random shooting where a gunman hung out of a car and fired eight shots at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday. Sources tell FOX 2 that a DPD taskforce arrested the 18-year-old suspect at a home...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Suspects Who Fired Several Shots At Officers On May 21

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for four suspects after shots were fired at officers during a pursuit on Saturday. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident occurred at 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, in the area of Davison and Dexter. Police say multiple shots were fired at officers in a squad car, striking it several times during the pursuit. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department According to police, the front passenger was a white male with a black ski mask and the rear passenger was a black male with a handgun. In addition to this, police believe there were two women also inside the vehicle. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Anyone with information is asked to visit DetroitRewards.TV, call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Mcmillan, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vigil held for mother killed in hit-and-run in Detroit

Iris Liciaga, 32, was out walking on May 16, like she always did. Whether it was to her job as a custodian at Harms Elementary school, or to the store. She was on the sidewalk, in the median near Livernois and McMillan, when surveillance video shows a red pick up truck plow right into her. Police said the driver of that truck, 24-year-old Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz Gutierrez, wasn’t paying attention to the curving of the road and ran into her.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Violent Crime#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
miheadlines.com

Two Shot, One Dead, on Fulton Street in Saginaw after Shooting

SAGINAW, MI – Michigan State Police (MSP) Saginaw Major Case Unit (MCU) detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the City of Saginaw, on Friday May 20th, 2022, about 6:45 p.m., in the 3600 block of Fulton Street. The preliminary investigation indicates Brandon L. Patterson, 33-years old, of...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

Rollover Crash In Highland Park Kills 1 Person

(CBS DETROIT) – One person is dead following a rollover crash on Davison Freeway in Highland Park, Michigan State Police said. At about 1:20 a.m. on May 23, troopers responded to reports of a serious rollover crash in the area of eastbound Davison Freeway, west of I-75. A driver attempted to change lanes from center to right and while doing so the driver sideswiped a vehicle that was already driving in the right lane. According to police, the crash caused the driver who was hit to lose control, strike the concrete wall, and rollover several times. This driver was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at arrival. The at-fault driver was also taken to a local hospital to have blood drawn. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man sprays pop in face of homeless person sleeping in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A homeless person was sleeping in Detroit last week when a man walked up to him and sprayed him in the face with pop. Someone was recording as the man placed the bottle near the victim's face while he was on the ground at Fort and Beaubien near Greektown on Thursday. The man stomped on the bottle then ran away as the homeless man woke up after being hit with pop.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Police Search for 2 Men Who Shot at Pursuing Officers

Detroit Police are hunting for suspects who fired shots Saturday and struck a squard car with officers inside. No one was hurt. The incident happened around 4 a.m. near Davison and Dexter when two men in a late-model black Ford Fusion with silver rims fired multiple times during a pursuit.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man dead after shooting at Warren apartment

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was shot at a Warren apartment Saturday morning. Police responded to shots fired call at Regency Club Apartments around 6:30 a.m. Officers found a 54-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy