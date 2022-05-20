ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

How the couple that won £184 million celebrated their win

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTp0n_0fkusYR600

This week, a British couple became the nation’s biggest EuroMillions winners by earning a jackpot of £148million. So, how did they celebrate?

A family source told The Sun that Joe Thwaite, 49, and his wife Jess, 44, enjoyed a relaxed meal at Miller & Carter restaurant in Gloucester.

“It was a low-key celebration, the Thwaites weren’t popping champagne but they enjoyed the moment with their extended family,” they said.

“They were in such a celebratory mood — they left a sizeable tip.”

The source added that the family raised a glass in memory of Mrs Thwaite’s dad, Tony Shearing, who died in 2015, and had always told them: “Imagine if you won the Lottery.”

The couple went public with their win on Thursday.

Mr Thwaite revealed he woke up early to an email telling him he had won the morning after purchasing the tickets.

“I looked it up and saw we’d won. I saw how much and I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t go back to sleep,” he said.

“I didn’t want to wake Jess up so I just laid there for what seemed like forever. I spent some time searching for property with no budget limit, which was a novelty!”

Ms Thwaite added: “The win gives us time to dream, which we haven’t had before. We’ve had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends.

“Our two children have always talked about going to Hawaii, I’ve no idea why, but we can now make that dream come true.

“They have always wanted a horse box for our ponies rather than the run-down trailer we use.

“Just to see their faces when we can make these things come true will be worth every penny.”

The previous record for the biggest UK Euromillions win was held by an anonymous ticket-holder who took away £170m in October 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lucky mum who thought she'd pocketed $1,300 in lotto is left shocked when she discovers she won $1.3MILLION: 'I went all jittery'

A young mother was chuffed after thinking she had won $1,300 in a lotto draw, only to realise after taking a closer look that she'd actually scored $1.3million. The woman from Mackay in North Queensland had one of four division one winning entries in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw, with the other three also taking home the same amount.
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

It COULDN'T be you! 'Gutted' mother-of-four misses out on £3.6m jackpot by changing her regular lottery numbers for one week only

A mother-of-four is kicking herself after she missed out on a whopping £3.6 million jackpot by changing her regular lottery numbers for one week only. Lorna Hart, 45, changed her usual EuroMillions numbers which are 3, 25, 27, 28, and 29 for a lucky dip Hot Picks ticket, which generates a random selection of numbers for the main game.
LOTTERY
Narcity

Lotto Winner From BC Thought He'd Won $75 Until He Checked His Ticket Again

A lucky lottery player in B.C. got the surprise of a lifetime when he realized that what he thought was a $75 winning ticket was actually a much bigger prize. Abbas Ebadypoor, from Surrey, matched 5/6+ numbers from the BC/49 draw on February 2 after he purchased a ticket from Superstore on King George Highway and validated it at the Guilford Mall.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

EuroMillions: Lottery winners whose lives were ‘ruined’ by jackpot prize

They say you have a better chance of getting struck by lightning.But for a small handful of people in the UK winning the lottery becomes a reality, not just a dream.And one more Briton is in seventh heaven today after scooping this week’s mammoth EuroMillions jackpot.The ticket holder, who has not yet been named, is in line for a £184 million payout - the country’s biggest-ever National Lottery prize - after their numbers came up on Tuesday night.Some recipients of the big prize like to splash the cash, shelling out on expensive cars and properties. Others choose to donate...
LOTTERY
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Euromillions#Miller Carter#Thwaites
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

The Independent

664K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy