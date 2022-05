POMEROY — Clarence E. Hayman, 88, of Pomeroy, passed away, at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence. Born September 25, 1933, in Long Bottom he was the son of the late Harry Alfred and Garnet Polk Hayman. He was a member of the Ash Street Baptist Church, of Middleport, the Pomeroy Eagles Lodge #2171, and the Racine Gun Club. He was a retired construction worker.

POMEROY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO