Boris Johnson attacks Labour’s ‘Corbynista loons’ as he discusses UK’s Putin response

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson said the Labour party was "a bunch of semi-repentant Corbynista loons" as he addressed the Welsh Conservative conference on Friday (20 May).

The prime minister said that Labour threatened the UK's nuclear deterrent as "eight of the shadow frontbench including the shadow foreign secretary voted to scrap [it]."

Johnson did not address the 126 fixed penalty notices that were issued as part of the Metropolitan Police 's Operation Hillman investigation into breaches of lockdown rules at Number 10 and Whitehall.

