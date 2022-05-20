Putin in 'Absolute Dead End' as He's Unable to Win War—Ukraine Intel Chief
Major General Kyrylo Budanov said the Russia-Ukraine war is already a strategic defeat for Vladimir...www.newsweek.com
Putin got blood on his hands even the blood of his own military when he sent his soldiers in and didn't even have enough respect for them to tell them their going to war
The real question is what’s his exit plan? What’s next? And does the world go after him for war crimes? Not good at all
Russia needs to rebuild all they destroyed!!!!!
