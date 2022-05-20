ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin in 'Absolute Dead End' as He's Unable to Win War—Ukraine Intel Chief

By Giulia Carbonaro
 5 days ago
Major General Kyrylo Budanov said the Russia-Ukraine war is already a strategic defeat for Vladimir...

Comments / 24

Johnny Mahone
4d ago

Putin got blood on his hands even the blood of his own military when he sent his soldiers in and didn't even have enough respect for them to tell them their going to war

Reply(5)
19
J P
3d ago

The real question is what’s his exit plan? What’s next? And does the world go after him for war crimes? Not good at all

Reply
7
Claudia Jordan
4d ago

Russia needs to rebuild all they destroyed!!!!!

Reply
24
