ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs native David Radakovich has announced his candidacy for Mayor in the 2022 election. Radakovich released the following statement this week:. “As a Rock Springs native, I have watched our town grow and change. I feel a responsibility to our great town and that is why I am announcing that I am running for Mayor. After college I obtained a position at an oilfield company that started on D Street and is now a national company.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO