Shirley M. Porter Rex, 86, of Ogden, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Westhaven Community in Boone, Iowa. Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Ogden, Iowa. Rev. Evelyn Lewiston will officiate. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Carson-Stapp Funeral Home. For online obituaries and condolences, please visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com.

OGDEN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO