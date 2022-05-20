ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Ghost's Imperatour line-up unmasked

By Metal Hammer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost have wrapped up the first leg of their Imperatour and amidst the celebrations their official photographer has released an end-of-tour pic with the crew unmasked alongside tour supports Twin Temple and Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats. One Ghost fan-page (Greek Ghost Fans) has gone the extra mile, saying...

