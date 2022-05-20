Ghost's Imperatour line-up unmasked

At a time when the world is in turmoil, optimism feels like an act of defiance, yet. with Rise Radiant, Caligula’s Horse celebrate the resilience of the human spirit and mankind’s capacity for picking itself up and getting back on its feet in the face of adversity. The new record is the Australian band’s most ambitious and diverse thus far and, in a break from its 2017 predecessor, In Contact it’s not a concept album. That was a deliberate choice explains lead guitarist and producer Sam Vallen, who founded the group with singer Jim Grey in Brisbane, Australia back in 2011. Always eager to keep moving forwards, they were determined not to repeat what they’d made in the past, and so as they began pre-production the quintet met up to discuss how they would approach what would soon become Rise Radiant.

