ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Rain threat forces Union Public Schools to move graduation indoors, add a second ceremony

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ftd6x_0fkupRIE00
Union Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools has moved Saturday’s graduation ceremony indoors due to the threat of rain.

The ceremony will now take place at UMAC at 6836 S. Mingo Avenue. Because there will be limited space, the district will host two separate ceremonies.

Students with last names A through K will graduate at 11 a.m. L through Z will graduate at 2 p.m.

There will be no reserved seats and parking is limited. Doors open one hour before the ceremony.

The ceremony will be streamed online at Union’s website or Facebook page.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Semi rollover cleared, ramp open on IDL in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews cleared a flipped-over semi-truck on the IDL in downtown Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the eastbound I-244 ramp to westbound US-412, at the northwest corner of the IDL, was closed due to a crash. The ODOT traffic map showed a...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Part of State Highway 20 closed near Skiatook due to high water

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — SH-20 between SH-11 and N. Lewis Ave. near Skiatook is closed due to high water, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation of reported Wednesday morning. In Cherokee County, SH-80 is closed approximately three miles west of Hulbert due to high water. The closure could last for...
SKIATOOK, OK
KRMG

Funtastic Island opens ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, adds splashpad

OWASSO, Okla. — If you’re wondering what to do with the kids this weekend as the temperatures soar, Funtastic Island in Owasso just opened to the public last weekend after undergoing a $1.2 million renovation. The complete makeover includes an entirely new playground and large splashpad for kids.
OWASSO, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
KRMG

Abundant rainfall causes flooding, drought improvement

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa has received nearly double the amount of rainfall than average this month, with almost 9″ so far this May. This May is now in the Top 20 wettest Mays on record for Tulsa, and we still have another week to go with more rain chances.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Public Schools#Umac#Union#Facebook
KRMG

Family home hit during shootout in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A family home was hit by multiple bullets after a shootout took place outside their north Tulsa home. On Saturday, three men in a black SUV opened fire on a man riding a bike near Sheridan and Pine, according to Tulsa Police. The man on the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Washington County sees uptick in scam calls

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — There are warnings about telephone scammers after a Bartlesville business received phone calls from people trying to get money. Ashlynn Wolf said she’s nervous to answer the phone at work now. “I don’t want to answer the phone anymore at all, I’m like the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KRMG

IRONMAN triathlon results announced

TULSA, Okla. — Results have been announced in Sunday’s Certified Piedmontese Beef IRONMAN triathlon. Tulsa’s own Sam Carr, of the M25-29 age group, took first place in the men’s race with a time of 9:29:59. Maggie Rusch of Boulder, Colo., took first in the women’s race...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KRMG

Victim in hookah lounge parking lot shooting identified

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department has just released the identity of the victim of Tulsa’s Homicide 31 2022. 17-year-old Corlin Jones was shot and killed outside the Love More Hookah Lounge in Tulsa on May 15th at around 2 a.m. in the morning. Jones’ family has...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police arrest woman for Tulsa’s 33rd homicide of the year

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested 36-year-old Lindsey Christian for second degree murder in Tulsa’s 33rd homicide of this year. Tulsa Police Public Information Officer Danny Bean told FOX23 on scene that a stabbing call came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bean explained when officers arrived on scene,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

79-year-old man dead after fatal crash in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A 79-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning at North Aspen Avenue and West Princeton Circle, Broken Arrow police reported. The Northbound and Southbound lanes on Aspen between Kenosha and Albany were shut down until 11:15 a.m., Broken Arrow police said. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Midterm Updates | Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins primary

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five fellow Republicans in a Georgia primary that tested conservative voters’ tolerance of the first-term congresswoman’s divisive politics. Greene, a celebrity among the GOP’s right-wing fringe, will be on the ballot again in the November general election. She will...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy