ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

After string of adventures, ancient gold ring back in Greece

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Loh5_0fkupKMN00

A more than 3,000-year-old gold signet ring that was stolen from an Aegean island in World War II, crossed the Atlantic , was bought by a Nobel Prize-winning Hungarian scientist and ended up in a Swedish museum has found its way back to Greece.

It was the latest in a series of coups by Greek authorities seeking the return of works plundered from the antiquities-rich country — even though an initial effort by the Swedish museum to return the ring apparently fell between the cracks of 1970s bureaucracy.

The Greek culture ministry said Friday that the gold Mycenaean-era work from Rhodes, decorated with two facing sphinxes, was willingly returned by Swedish officials who provided full assistance with documenting the artifact and its provenance.

Greek experts confirmed the identification, and the piece was handed over in Stockholm by Vidar Helgesen, executive director of the Nobel Foundation, to which the ring had been bequeathed by the Hungarian biophysicist. The foundation, which presents annual awards for outstanding achievement in several fields, had given it to the Museum of Mediterranean and Near Eastern Antiquities in Stockholm.

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni thanked the Nobel Foundation and Swedish authorities for the repatriation, saying it “shows their respect for modern Greece and our constant efforts to fight the illegal trafficking of cultural goods.”

The ring, which would have been a status symbol for a local nobleman in the 3rd millennium B.C., was discovered in 1927 by Italian archaeologists in a Mycenaean grave near the ancient city of Ialysos on Rhodes. The southeastern Aegean island belonged to Italy until it was incorporated in Greece after WWII.

The culture ministry said the ring was stolen from a museum on Rhodes during the war — with hundreds of other pieces of jewelry and coins that remain missing — and surfaced in the United States. It was bought there during the 1950s or 1960s by Georg von Békésy, a biophysicist and art collector whose collection was donated to the Nobel Foundation after his death in 1972, and from there, distributed to several museums.

The Nobel Foundation's Helgesen said there was no doubt as to where the artwork should be.

“To us, it was obvious that the ring should be returned," he said. "This artifact is of very great cultural-historical value for Greece.”

The Stockholm museum had initially identified the ring from Ialysos in 1975 and contacted Greek authorities, the ministry said.

“But it remained in Stockholm for reasons that are not clear from existing archives,” Friday's statement said. The artwork will now be displayed in a museum on Rhodes.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Beach bar licences to go up for grabs in Italy by end 2024

ROME, May 24 (Reuters) - Italy's parties are set to agree a deadline of the end of 2024 to complete tenders for lucrative contracts to manage bars and other facilities on the country's beaches, politicians said on Tuesday, easing tensions within the ruling coalition. Licences to rent out sun loungers...
EUROPE
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewelry#Mycenaean Greek#Gold Ring#Hungarian#Swedish#The Nobel Foundation
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
World War II
ARTnews

Italian Police Recover Titian Portrait Lost for Nearly Two Decades

Click here to read the full article. The Italian police unit in charge of cultural heritage announced they had recovered a portrait by Renaissance painter Titian that has been lost for nearly 20 years. Discovered by a Turin branch of the cultural heritage unit, a subsidiary of the Italian state police known as the Carabinieri, the 16th-century work, titled Portrait of a Man with a Beret, first went missing two decades ago from an undisclosed location. Following its disappearance in 2004, authorities believed it had been taken to Switzerland illegally. The Renaissance painter was active during the 16th century as a member...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Smithonian

This Huge Underground City May Have Been a Refuge for 70,000 Early Christians

Persecuted by the Romans, early Christians in what is now Turkey went underground—literally. Archaeologists have found evidence of a massive subterranean city they believe was designed for just that purpose. The city is thought to have housed roughly 70,000 people in the second and third centuries C.E., Live Science’s Tom Metcalfe reports.
RELIGION
ARTnews

Cambodia Calls on U.K. Museums to Return Objects Allegedly Looted by Disgraced Dealer Douglas Latchford

Click here to read the full article. Cambodia is urging U.K. officials to investigate British institutions for possibly harboring stolen artifacts obtained by Douglas Latchford, the late British dealer who has been accused of looting Cambodian or Khmer artifacts. Earlier this week, Cambodia sent the British Museum and the Victoria & Albert Museum, both in London, a list of objects that Latchford may have looted, according to a report from the BBC. Cambodia said it believes that the British Museum owns 100 objects from the country that passed through Latchford’s hands and that the V&A owns 50. Representatives for the institutions both...
WORLD
AFP

Sicily judge weighs trial of migrant rescue NGOs

Charities running migrant rescue ships in the Mediterranean faced a pre-trial hearing in Sicily Saturday over alleged collusion with people traffickers after a controversial probe that involved mass wiretapping. Trapani judge Samuele Corso must rule whether or not to proceed to trial after a five-year investigation mired in controversy for the mass wiretapping of charity workers, lawyers and journalists in what critics say is a politically motivated bid to stop sea rescues.
ADVOCACY
International Business Times

Politicians' Mafia Past Stirs Anger Ahead Of Sicily Election

Upcoming mayoral elections in the Sicilian capital of Palermo are being overshadowed by the involvement in the campaign of two prominent politicians who have spent time in jail for mafia-related crimes. Salvatore 'Toto' Cuffaro, a former governor of the Mediterranean island, was sentenced in 2011 to almost five years for...
POLITICS
The Independent

France: Climate protesters block TotalEnergies meeting

Several hundred climate protesters disrupted a TotalEnergies shareholders meeting in Paris and blocked the entrance to the gathering Wednesday to denounce the oil and gas giant’s stake in Russia despite Moscow's war in Ukraine.TotalEnergies tweeted that due to activists impeding access to the meeting, “it unfortunately won’t be possible for our shareholders to join us.” It said interested viewers could follow the meeting on the company’s website.Protesters representing Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and other environmental organizations denounced TotalEnergies for its huge presence in Russia as well as an oil pipeline project in Uganda and Tanzania that the protesters...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Families left sleeping on airport floor as easyJet cancels at least 23 flights

Families were left sleeping on airport floors last night after the budget airline easyJet grounded at least 23 flights to and from Gatwick Airport at the last minute.The carrier has blamed “air-traffic control restrictions” for yesterday’s flight cancellations, although no other airlines operating out of Gatwick seem to have been affected.The services cancelled were to: Basel, Belfast, Berlin, Geneva, Hamburg, Heraklion, the Isle of Man, Larnaca, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Toulouse and Zurich.More than 3,000 passengers are likely to have been affected.For one of them, Nicola Caine, it was her second easyJet cancellation in 48 hours. Ms Caine and family...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

664K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy