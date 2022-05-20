ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Staircase and Conversations With Friends | Binge or Bin

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byvfw_0fkupE4100

Star-packed true crime drama The Staircase, a new Sally Rooney adaptation Conversations With Friends and two hidden TV gems.Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on HBO , Sky , BBC iPlayer , and more.

Will director Antonio Campos outshine the original documentary of The Staircase ?Will Conversations With Friends deliver the same electric on-screen chemistry as Normal People ?

Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ricky Gervais addresses ‘lovely man’ Liam Neeson’s racism controversy during Netflix special SuperNature

Ricky Gervais has spoken about his friend Liam Neeson’s racism controversy in his new stand-up special.In 2019, Neeson infamously told The Independent about how, after his friend was raped, he went out with a cosh looking to “kill” a “Black b******”.The admission created a major scandal and led to the cancellation of Neeson’s New York film premiere for Cold Pursuit.After the story broke, Neeson apologised, while denying he was racist. Earlier this month, he cameoed in an episode of Donald Glover’s Atlanta, in which he unpacked the scandal and issued another apology. Gervais’s new special SuperNature (which he toured...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Person
Sally Rooney
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binge#Bbc Iplayer#Hbo#Join Independent Tv
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Triangle of Sadness: Woody Harrelson film gets eight-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Woody Harrelson’s film Triangle of Sadness received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.The film, which is written and directed by Ruben Östlund, is a dark comedy that follows a celebrity couple who are invited on a luxury cruise for the ultra-rich.In addition to Harrelson, the film stars Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean KriekAccording to Variety, the film received a rowdy standing ovation from the audience, which was far louder than what Top Gun: Maverick and other highly anticipated films received at the festival.“What a wonderful screening,” Östlund said after the movie’s showing. “What...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets a release date and a cinematic trailer

Mucky wet gremlin simulator Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to release on 1 September, developer Daedalic has announced.The unlikely stealth adventure spin-off stars the ring-thirsty little oik himself, and will appear on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. And a Nintendo Switch version is due to follow later.Pitched as a refreshing alternative to the usual action-rammed sword-slashing and epic fantasy battles found elsewhere in the legendary franchise, Lord of the Rings: Gollum will focus instead on the protagonist’s quiet cunning as he sneaks around avoiding combat, sticking to the shadows and outwitting his...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais defends ‘taboo’ jokes following backlash to Netflix special: ‘They don’t mean anything’

Ricky Gervais has defended his right to joke about “taboo subjects” following a significant backlash to his latest stand-up special.On Tuesday (24 May), The Office creator’s new special SuperNature was released on Netflix.It was met with condemnation due to an opening series of jokes targeting transgender people. LGBTQ+ advocacy organisation GLAAD called Gervais’s remarks “dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes”.Appearing on The One Show on Tuesday (24 May) to promote the special, Gervais was asked about making his audience feel “uncomfortable”.“I think that’s what comedy is for really, to get us through stuff and ideally taboo subjects, because I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, we’re adding these books to our wishlist

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to start compiling your reading list for the warmer weather that awaits. Whether you’ll be found on a sun lounger by the pool, a bench in the park or a towel on the beach, a page-turning book is a must-have accessory.And perfectly timed to help you build your summer book pile, Amazon Prime Day is now less than two months away – with the 48-hour event confirmed to be taking place in its usual summer slot of July. The annual flash sale see discounts across tech, gaming, clothing, beauty, alcohol, fitness, TVs...
SHOPPING
The Independent

‘You just had to do this’: Ashton Kutcher responds to Mila Kunis making Time’s 100 Most Influential list

Ashton Kutcher has shared a funny response to his wife Mila Kunis’s latest achievement: making it on to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People.The list includes artists, entrepreneurs, sportspeople, activists, and authors who have in one way or another made an impact in the world. In a tweet on Monday (23 May), Kutcher shareda link to his wife’s profile, writing: “Dear Time magazine, I already lose every argument I have with my wife. You just had to do this didn’t you?”Kunis was joined on this year’s list by actors Simu Liu, Zoë Kravitz, Andrew Garfield, Channing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

664K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy