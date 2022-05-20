Trial Date Set for a Paintsville Doctor Accused of Drug and Fraud Charges

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is charged with terroristic threats after threatening to kill and harm police officers and other governmental agency workers. According to Bluefield Police, Shannon Hylton has charges out of Tazewell County, VA, for threatening members of the police in Bluefield, VA. Police say that Hylton believes a large conspiracy theory exists and that police officers, firefighters, and health care workers are constantly raping people. Hylton frequently sends emails and messages to members of law enforcement concerning his beliefs. Hylton threatens to kill and harm police officers and other governmental agency workers in the emails. Hylton also sends photos of firearms he has obtained.

