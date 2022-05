Summer just isn’t the same without a few noteworthy adventures to look forward to on the calendar, but it also isn’t the same if you don’t have the proper gear. After all, what’s the point in hiking for miles if your backpack has seen better days, swimming if your trunks fall off, or running if your feet hurt? To that end, we always recommend looking over your equipment before summer when you can thoroughly inspect it for damage or age that warrants replacement.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO