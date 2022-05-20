ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco plans principal changes at 6 schools, with more on the way

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tZwK_0fkunA2B00
Gulfside Elementary, a community school that features services including a clothes closet, will be getting a new principal for the fall. [ MICHELE MILLER | Times ]

Six Pasco County elementary schools are poised to get new principals. The opening of a new school, and a retirement, spurred a domino effect of movement.

The recommendations are:

Jennifer Jaworski, currently principal at Mittye P. Locke Elementary, would shift to Pine View Elementary. She would replace Kay Moore, who has led the school since 2013 and is retiring.

Christina Twardosz, currently principal at Sand Pine Elementary, would move to Mittye P. Locke. The Sand Pine position has been advertised.

Shirley Ray, currently principal at Woodland Elementary, would become principal of Achieve Center Wesley Chapel, an alternative school that is opening in the fall.

Clara Craig, currently principal at Gulfside Elementary, will transfer to Woodland. The Gulfside principal post has been advertised.

The nominations are set to go to the School Board in June. Other principal changes are expected over the summer. The district also is advertising for seven assistant principals and a principal coach.

• • •

Comments / 2

Tampa Bay Times

Florida special tax districts like Disney’s Reedy Creek, explained

TALLAHASSEE — The standoff between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. could have consequences reaching far beyond a battle between two political titans. Florida is home to more than 1,800 special districts of all shapes, sizes and flavors, from housing and community development districts to quasi-governmental agencies. While none operate quite like Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, their influence is vast — especially in growing metro areas like Hillsborough County, which has more special districts than any other Florida county.
FLORIDA STATE
