Pasco plans principal changes at 6 schools, with more on the way

Gulfside Elementary, a community school that features services including a clothes closet, will be getting a new principal for the fall. [ MICHELE MILLER | Times ]

Six Pasco County elementary schools are poised to get new principals. The opening of a new school, and a retirement, spurred a domino effect of movement.

The recommendations are:

Jennifer Jaworski, currently principal at Mittye P. Locke Elementary, would shift to Pine View Elementary. She would replace Kay Moore, who has led the school since 2013 and is retiring.

Christina Twardosz, currently principal at Sand Pine Elementary, would move to Mittye P. Locke. The Sand Pine position has been advertised.

Shirley Ray, currently principal at Woodland Elementary, would become principal of Achieve Center Wesley Chapel, an alternative school that is opening in the fall.

Clara Craig, currently principal at Gulfside Elementary, will transfer to Woodland. The Gulfside principal post has been advertised.

The nominations are set to go to the School Board in June. Other principal changes are expected over the summer. The district also is advertising for seven assistant principals and a principal coach.

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.