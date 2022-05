When you gotta go, it can feel like you're peeing buckets when you finally do. But is that really true – how much urine can the human bladder actually hold?. The human bladder can hold a fair amount of liquid: About 2.3 cups for the average woman and up to 2.9 cups for the average man, according to Germany's Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care.

