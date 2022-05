A Burnet man now faces a murder charge following the death of the person police say he stabbed multiple times. Daniel Smith Sr., 57, was first arrested May 8 on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say he held a knife against the side of a woman at a Burnet restaurant before stabbing another person several times. The second person, identified as 55-year-old John Hawkins, was transported to an Austin-area hospital by helicopter due to the seriousness of his injuries.

BURNET, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO