READING – At their most recent meeting the Reading School Committee decided to hold their next meeting in Boston. According to committee Chair Tom Wise who brought up the subject the regular meeting of the school board would take place in a not yet determined location in Dorchester for the convenience of METCO students and parents. He added there would be pizza available prior to the meeting but the RCTV would be unable to broadcast the meeting live but a taped version of the meeting would be available a couple days following the event.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO