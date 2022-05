Mobile Franchise Expands in Tennessee, Giving Back to Schools and Community Organizations. May 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Tennessee. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Muletown and all of Maury County.

