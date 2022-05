After a long wait and with a considerable amount of fanfare, the lifestyle brand turned vaunted cannabis company Cookies has officially entered the St. Louis market. The popular San Francisco-based brand, founded in 2010 by rapper Berner and Bay area breeder and cultivator Jai, has partnered with Swade Cannabis to unleash its products on the Show-Me State. Cookies teamed up with Swade’s cultivation arm, BeLeaf Medical, to bring its strains to St. Louis’ five Swade locations on May 15, even celebrating the launch with an after-party at the Whiskey Ring.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO