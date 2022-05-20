It's Been 28 Years Since Scottie Pippen Dunked on Patrick Ewing in the Eastern Conference Finals

On May 20, 1994, the Chicago Bulls staved off elimination by the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Michael Jordan was playing minor league baseball at the time so BJ Armstrong led the Bulls in scoring that day. Of course, the only thing anyone remembers about this game is Scottie Pippen dunking on Patrick Ewing.

Pippen's complete dismissal of Ewing as he softly shoves him down and steps over him remains one of the most disrespectful dunks in the history of the NBA.

Everything else surrounding this dunk makes no sense. Pippen only scored 13 points in the game. And the Bulls lost the series a couple days later. Two years later the Bulls would get their revenge by sending the Knicks home in the second round on the way to their second three-peat.

The Bulls and Knicks have not met in the postseason since. Which means that the one and only time the Knicks did beat Chicago in the playoffs, people only remember it for Patrick Ewing getting dunked on. A fitting tribute to the Knicks if ever there was one.