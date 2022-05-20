ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

Wild shootout at 7-Eleven store caught on video; police searching for 2 suspects

By Eric Resendiz
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbzxu_0fkulRri00

A wild shootout inside a 7-Eleven store in Southern California was captured on surveillance video, prompting a search for two suspects.

It happened on Saturday, April 30, just before 10 p.m. at the store located on in Montebello.

Video posted to the Montebello Police Department's Facebook page shows the shootout unfold in front of several customers.

The footage shows a man wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt and a white baseball cap walking toward the exit when he encounters another man.

The two exchange words and in seconds, a shootout begins.

SEE ALSO | Mass shooting: 9 shot, 2 fatally, at State and Chicago on Near North Side, CPD says

Customers who were checking out are seen immediately ducking for cover as multiple shots were fired. The clerk is seen hiding underneath the cash register.

Montebello public information officer Michael Chee said it's unknown what sparked the shootout. It's also unclear if the two men knew each other.

"We are happy to report that no one was hurt or injured," Chee said. "Miraculously no one was injured by the bullets or the gunfire. But the suspects do remain at large."

The gun battle has left workers at the store on edge.

"I could have been back here," said store cashier Javier Romero. "It's a really scary thing. You just hit the floor, pray that you don't get hit."

Romero says he wasn't working when the shooting happened, but he saw police surrounding the area.

"I couldn't come in because the cops were around everywhere, but from what I heard, there were two people having an argument and they started shooting at each other," he said.

Montebello police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Fivecoat at 323-887-1247.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Suspects almost escape with $250K in jewelry after robbing a Whittier store

Three suspects nearly made off with $250,000 worth of items after robbing a Whittier jewelry, however, they were stopped by not only Los Angeles County deputies, but members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Whittier police. According to authorities, the suspects smashed cars in the parking lot and cases inside Daniel's Jewelers in the Whittwood Towne Center Mall just before noon Monday morning. Investigators said two juveniles tried to flee in a stolen white pickup, but law enforcement purposely crashed into them outside the jewelry store to protect the public because they were speeding and driving recklessly through the parking lot.Authorities have not said if this robbery was connected to one that happened in Huntington Beach. 
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

10 shot, 1 fatally during after-prom party in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One person was killed and nine others injured during a shooting in San Bernardino Friday night. Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to a shopping plaza at the 3600 block of E. Highland Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived on scene, they located...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Montebello, CA
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Montebello, CA
Crime & Safety
vnexplorer.net

USPS Is Getting Rid of This Service, Effective Immediately

USPS Is Getting Rid of This Service, Effective Immediately — From delivery delays to missing mail, we’ve all experienced our fair share of frustration with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). It’s not all their fault, of course: Recently, the agency has been struggling to overcome number of challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic, including staffing shortages and financial setbacks. But sometimes these larger problems have nothing to do with a service disruption, as residents of one area just discovered. Read on to learn more about why the USPS has stopped delivering certain mail.
SANTA MONICA, CA
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy