ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Follow-up: Budget friendly getaways only a car ride away from Las Vegas

By Dave Courvoisier
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9rhC_0fkul7Xf00

Inflation might make some reconsider their summer plans. But if you're looking to get away for a few days, there are some budget-friendly options. We have details on some popular spots that are only a car ride away.

"To really see the best views, you're going to have to get on a trail," says Matthew Meier, Founder of MaxTour . It's a local company helping tourists see some of the best views outside Las Vegas.

GRAND CANYON

Of course, the number one attraction he says every local should visit is the Grand Canyon , just over four hours away.

"If you have the time to hike down into the canyon, the perspective of the canyon really changes as you go down into it. But there's also nice trails along the rim that, every minute you come around a turn, just have a brand new, beautiful view of the Grand Canyon," says Matthew.

Number two on Matthew's list is probably his personal favorite.

"Zion is spectacular. You can do it in a day... It's the third most popular national park in the United States," says Matthew.

ZION

Just over three hours northeast of Las Vegas, Zion National Park features steep red cliffs and forest trails along the Virgin River.

"You can see a lot from just your car, but you're going to have to get out and get on the trails to see some of the best scenery. I really like the Emerald Pools Trail, also the Canyon Overlook Trail," says Matthew.

Zion also has one of the best hikes for real adventurous hikers.

"They have one of the scariest yet one of the most rewarding hikes in the United States. This is called Angel's Landing Hike. You do need a permit now, but I think people might regret not doing it because it is really a thrilling hike," says Matthew.

BRYCE CANYON

Finally, Matthew says to check out Bryce Canyon National Park , about four-and-a-half hours away.

"Hugely popular. Bryce Canyon, it's another one that I think everyone should make a point to try to see at some point. Very popular, very beautiful," says Matthew.

The park is known for its crimson-colored, spire-shaped rock formations. Matthew says for the best scenery, try a hike on the Queen's Garden Navajo Loop Trail.

But wherever you decide to do your hiking this summer, Matthew says to avoid the weekends if possible. He also suggests a couple of essentials.

"Make sure you have water in your car. I would recommend bringing in a paper map. The cell-service can get a little spotty out there and just know where you're going," says Matthew.

RELATED: Nearby Nevada getaways that won't hurt your wallet

Comments / 2

Related
vegas24seven.com

Rail Explorers Las Vegas Announces New Summer Tours Schedule Beginning June 4

Guests enjoy the Super Soaker Round-Up Tour on Rail Explorers in Boulder City, Nevada. (Photo Courtesy of Rail Explorers USA) Rail Explorers®, the year-round, all-ages, outdoor-adventure attraction featuring pedal-assist rail bikes fitted with the REX Propulsion System, will offer tours five days a week beginning June 4. All rides start at the Nevada State Railroad Museum and continue for an 8-mile roundtrip excursion to Railroad Pass where guests may relax in the signature red Adirondack chairs. All tours include free museum entry.
LAS VEGAS, NV
multihousingnews.com

Tides Equities Pays $65M for Las Vegas Community

BrightSpire Capital Inc. financed the deal. Tides Equities has acquired Laurel Park, a 240-unit apartment community in Las Vegas for $65 million. The seller of the Class B property in the Las Vegas Strip submarket was Sunset Group, Yardi Matrix data shows. Recently, the same parties traded a 228-unit community in Dallas, representing Tides’ 38th acquisition in the Metroplex.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Fox5 KVVU

RV drives into clearance pole at Harry Reid International Airport

Las Vegas sports official brutally attacked following recreation center basketball game. SNOA official recovering after brutal attack following recreation league basketball game. ONLY ON FOX5: Parent barges into CCSD classroom, verbally attacks teacher. Updated: 8 hours ago. A parent of a freshman at Legacy High School barged into a teacher's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County makes changes to flashing yellow arrows

Flight schools tapped for trained pilots amid shortage, Summer travel season. The pilot shortage has snarled travelers’ plans amid a summer surge in flights, and Las Vegas flying schools are stepping in to fill the gap. Updated: 5 hours ago. Las Vegas is rallying to show support for the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-earning zip codes in Las Vegas metro area

(Stacker) - The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas daughter asks her dad to prom

Las Vegas sports official brutally attacked following recreation center basketball game. SNOA official recovering after brutal attack following recreation league basketball game. ONLY ON FOX5: Parent barges into CCSD classroom, verbally attacks teacher. Updated: 6 hours ago. A parent of a freshman at Legacy High School barged into a teacher's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Benjamin Black Killed in Bicycle Crash on Dorrell Street [Las Vegas, NV]

Traffic Collision on Bostick Weir Street Left One Fatality. The accident happened around 8:00 a.m. on May 15th at Dorrell and Bostick Weir Streets, according to initial reports. Officers responded immediately to the scene and found a critically injured bicyclist, identified as 31-year-old Black, that was struck by an SUV...
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: Allegiant Electric LLC hires electrician

• Allegiant Electric LLC, an electrical contractor in Las Vegas, has appointed industry-certified journeyman electrician Mark Rogge as the company’s project manager. Rogge has spent the entirety of his career in the electrical industry, acquiring over 30 years of experience in both field service and superintendence. “We are fortunate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas teen asks dad to prom

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The prom proposal was viewed over two million times. When Jermel Jones got home, he was asked to read notes. On his way up, each note tugged at his heart strings a little more. A trail of notes led him to his daughter, Janel, holding...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy