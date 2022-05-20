Follow-up: Budget friendly getaways only a car ride away from Las Vegas

Inflation might make some reconsider their summer plans. But if you're looking to get away for a few days, there are some budget-friendly options. We have details on some popular spots that are only a car ride away.

"To really see the best views, you're going to have to get on a trail," says Matthew Meier, Founder of MaxTour . It's a local company helping tourists see some of the best views outside Las Vegas.

GRAND CANYON

Of course, the number one attraction he says every local should visit is the Grand Canyon , just over four hours away.

"If you have the time to hike down into the canyon, the perspective of the canyon really changes as you go down into it. But there's also nice trails along the rim that, every minute you come around a turn, just have a brand new, beautiful view of the Grand Canyon," says Matthew.

Number two on Matthew's list is probably his personal favorite.

"Zion is spectacular. You can do it in a day... It's the third most popular national park in the United States," says Matthew.

ZION

Just over three hours northeast of Las Vegas, Zion National Park features steep red cliffs and forest trails along the Virgin River.

"You can see a lot from just your car, but you're going to have to get out and get on the trails to see some of the best scenery. I really like the Emerald Pools Trail, also the Canyon Overlook Trail," says Matthew.

Zion also has one of the best hikes for real adventurous hikers.

"They have one of the scariest yet one of the most rewarding hikes in the United States. This is called Angel's Landing Hike. You do need a permit now, but I think people might regret not doing it because it is really a thrilling hike," says Matthew.

BRYCE CANYON

Finally, Matthew says to check out Bryce Canyon National Park , about four-and-a-half hours away.

"Hugely popular. Bryce Canyon, it's another one that I think everyone should make a point to try to see at some point. Very popular, very beautiful," says Matthew.

The park is known for its crimson-colored, spire-shaped rock formations. Matthew says for the best scenery, try a hike on the Queen's Garden Navajo Loop Trail.

But wherever you decide to do your hiking this summer, Matthew says to avoid the weekends if possible. He also suggests a couple of essentials.

"Make sure you have water in your car. I would recommend bringing in a paper map. The cell-service can get a little spotty out there and just know where you're going," says Matthew.

