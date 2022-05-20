ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ranking every game on the Dolphins' 2022 schedule, from easiest to toughest

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9jB7_0fkuiuRi00

The NFL released the schedules of all 32 teams earlier in the month, so every organization now knows when their 17 regular season matchups will take place.

The Miami Dolphins have one of the easier schedules this season, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be challenging contests for a team led by first-time head coach Mike McDaniel. While they’ve certainly improved their roster there are still questions about how good this team can be.

There’s plenty of time left until the start of the regular season, but here’s how we would rank these games in terms of difficulty, going from easiest to toughest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emo9O_0fkuiuRi00
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Todd Gurley Appears To Have Made Decision On Football Career

For a moment in time, Todd Gurley was the unquestioned top back in the NFL. From 2015-2019, Gurley was a member of the Rams, and saw a lot of his former teammates break through and win a Super Bowl championship this February. And while the three-time Pro Bowler admitted he...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Release Quarterback Following Nick Foles Signing

Upon officially signing Nick Foles on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts made room on their roster by waiving James Morgan. Morgan hasn't throw an NFL pass since the New York Jets made him the 125th overall pick of the 2020 Draft. After getting waived last August, the former Bowling Green and Florida International quarterback bounced around practiced squads -- including back to the Jets -- before landing with the Colts in December.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Three-time Pro Bowler takes less money to re-sign with Browns

Jadevevon Clowney had one of his best NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns last year, and the veteran defensive lineman wants to keep that going. Clowney has agreed to return to the Browns on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $11 million. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, he turned down bigger offers from other teams to continue playing alongside Myles Garrett.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

NFL World Is Celebrating Julian Edelman On Sunday

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman turns 36 years old today, and the team's fanbase is busy showing him love on social media. A seventh-round draft pick in 2009, Edelman spent his entire 12-year career in New England. During that time he established himself as one of Tom Brady's most trusted receivers and a clutch postseason performer.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Baker Mayfield photo fuels trade speculation

“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Carroll said. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”. So, in theory, you don’t cut your fourth quarterback unless you’ve got a viable option to replace him with on your training camp roster. And that’s why it’s not surprising to hear that, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Seahawks (and the Carolina Panthers) are still very involved in trade discussions for Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous Coach Reveals His Opinion On Nick Saban Controversy

The stunned college football world watched a war of words break out between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher earlier this week. On Wednesday, Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class through unsavory NIL deals. This prompted a heated rebuttal from Fisher the following day before the SEC publicly reprimanded both head coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: How Jadeveon Clowney Feels About Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook gave fans a peek behind the curtain in regards to Jadeveon Clowney's re-signing Sunday. Clowney re-upped with Cleveland on a one-year, $11 million deal. And apparently, the defensive end reportedly tried recruiting former Texans teammate Deshaun Watson to the Browns prior to the QB waiving his no-trade clause.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray will absolutely hate the Cardinals’ recent announcement

The Arizona Cardinals are currently in the midst of a contract dispute with star quarterback Kyler Murray, but their latest announcement is sure to irritate the 24-year-old. The Cardinals announced on Monday that they would be the focus of HBO’s Hard Knocks for the in-season edition of the show. Effectively, while Arizona navigates both a potential playoff run and Murray’s contract negotiations, they’ll also have a camera crew following them around at all times.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Why Draymond decided to help Luka up after Game 3 fall

Draymond Green wants you to know he’s a good guy. That much was clear as the Warriors power forward displayed some good old-fashioned sportsmanship during his team’s 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday. Even though Green is well...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

2 College Football Fan Bases Named Worst In Sports

Every year the USA Today drops its annual list of the 10 worst fan bases in sports. And a couple of high profile college football programs made the cut in 2022. According to Mike Freeman, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas Longhorns fit the bill. Pointing to each team's lofty preseason expectations vs. the reality of their season's outcomes more often that not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seahawks Have Officially Signed Veteran Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks added to their receiving corps on Monday, signing veteran Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin spent last season with the Chicago Bears, appearing in 14 games and making two starts. He caught 20 passes for 313 yards and one score. The 31-year-old sat out the 2020 season due to the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Looks "Faster," "Stronger" This Year

With Davante Adams out of town, there's a wide-open opportunity for the remaining Green Bay Packers wide receivers to seize the spotlight. Green Bay tried to ease the loss by signing Sammy Watkins and drafting Christian Watson with the 34th pick. However, the Packers would also like to see some of their young wide receivers earn a bigger role.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger's Sunday Night Message

Tiger Woods withdrew before the final round of the PGA Championship, but he still had a close eye on the tournament on Sunday. Woods' close friend, Justin Thomas, won the major tournament in a playoff over Will Zalatoris. The 15-time major champion had a message for Thomas following the win.
GOLF
The Spun

NFL Analyst Says 1 Quarterback Is "Next" Aaron Rodgers

In only two NFL seasons, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the elite players in the league. Center Corey Linsley, who spent seven seasons playing in Green Bay before joining the Chargers in 2021, paid Herbert the ultimate compliment recently when he compared him to his former teammate, Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy