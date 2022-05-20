Ranking every game on the Dolphins' 2022 schedule, from easiest to toughest

The NFL released the schedules of all 32 teams earlier in the month, so every organization now knows when their 17 regular season matchups will take place.

The Miami Dolphins have one of the easier schedules this season, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be challenging contests for a team led by first-time head coach Mike McDaniel. While they’ve certainly improved their roster there are still questions about how good this team can be.

There’s plenty of time left until the start of the regular season, but here’s how we would rank these games in terms of difficulty, going from easiest to toughest.