ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Oyster Bay Cove man accused of murdering business rival

By Will Sheeline
Herald Community Newspapers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe residents of Cove Road knew Qing Ming “Allen” Yu for years as an inconsiderate and unpleasant neighbor. But none of them ever suspected he would be accused of murder. On May 10, Yu was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York City and Nassau County police...

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Plainview, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Queens, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Oyster Bay, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Crime watch: Rockville Centre

On May 6 at 8:57 a.m., a 24-year-old Hempstead resident was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree assault near Maine Avenue. At 12:25 p.m. on May 11, a 27-year-old man from Passiac, New Jersey was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance near South Centre Avenue.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Long Island#Violent Crime#Project
vnexplorer.net

The Fendi-obsessed, $350k Rolls Royce-driving ex-con pastor who negotiated NYC subway 'killer's' surrender: Dad-of-two served five years in jail before becoming bishop

Lamor Miller-Whitehead is the founder of the Leaders of the Tomorrow International Church in BrooklynHe was once locked up for five years at Sing Sing for multiple counts of identity fraud and grand larcenyIn 2006, he stole the identities of multiple people in Long Island and in Brooklyn, in a $2million scamThe bishop, who was ordained in 2016, registered his ministry as a for-profit business in 2014 - a year after being releasedHe also claims to have founded youth mentorship programs that have been rebuffed by NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney's OfficeWhitehead, who has reportedly been seen in a Maserati and a Bentley, also allegedly owes $250,000 in loans The pastor showed up in a $350k Rolls Royce to negotiate the surrender of Andrew Abdullah on TuesdayAbdullah is accused of shooting dead Daniel Enriquez on a platform of a Q train at Canal St Station on Sunday in an apparently unprovoked attack.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

Former School Official and Local Restauranteur Indicted in Kickback Scheme

An indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Central Islip charging Sharon Gardner, the former Director of Food Services for the Hempstead Union Free School District (HUFSD), and Maria Caliendo, the owner of food service providers Smart Starts NY, Inc. (Smart Starts) and Prince Umberto’s restaurant in Franklin Square, with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud in connection with a kickback scheme involving HUFSD procurement contracts. The indictment also charges Caliendo with making false statements to a federal agent investigating the fraudulent scheme. The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon before United States District Judge Joanna Seybert at the federal courthouse in Central Islip.
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
NBC New York

2 Woman Killed in Separate Hit-and-Runs Overnight on Long Island

Police are investigating after unrelated crashes left two women dead on Monday night. The first happened around 10:15 p.m. when a car traveling east on Motor Parkway hit another vehicle and veered off the road, striking a woman standing on the sidewalk. The car then fled eastbound on the Motor Parkway. The woman was pronounced dead by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office and was identified by authorities as 28-year-old Cherokee Fletcher, of Commack.
COMMACK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy