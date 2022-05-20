Oyster Bay Cove man accused of murdering business rival

An indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Central Islip charging Sharon Gardner, the former Director of Food Services for the Hempstead Union Free School District (HUFSD), and Maria Caliendo, the owner of food service providers Smart Starts NY, Inc. (Smart Starts) and Prince Umberto’s restaurant in Franklin Square, with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud in connection with a kickback scheme involving HUFSD procurement contracts. The indictment also charges Caliendo with making false statements to a federal agent investigating the fraudulent scheme. The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon before United States District Judge Joanna Seybert at the federal courthouse in Central Islip.
Comments / 0