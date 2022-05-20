Climate-friendly transportation standards required for Colorado metro areas under new state policy

Though unable to pass major education and public safety bills, lawmakers on Sunday approved nearly $93 million for mental health initiatives just minutes before adjourning. “Addressing the mental health crisis facing our communities, especially in our youth, has been a bipartisan priority all year and after working around the clock in the final hours of this session, we were able to pass a strong bill that will make an impact in the lives of Minnesotans across the state,” Sen. Jason Isaacson, DFL-Shoreview, said in a statement.

20 HOURS AGO