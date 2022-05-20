ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Climate-friendly transportation standards required for Colorado metro areas under new state policy

By Chase Woodruff
newsfromthestates.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado transportation officials on Thursday endorsed the state’s most detailed plan yet to shift billions in funding away from high-polluting road and highway projects and towards public transit and other more climate-friendly options. The state Transportation Commission voted unanimously to approve a policy directive containing detailed implementation plans...

www.newsfromthestates.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

