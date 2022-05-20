Bluff City Fair kicks off at Liberty Park in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City Fair kicks off Friday afternoon in Memphis at Liberty Park.

The 10-day event offers dozens of carnival rides and kiddie rides, attractions and shows, and all your favorite fair food, including funnel cakes, corn dogs, and cotton candy.

There is also an all-day petting zoo.

Admission:

Adults (13-59) : $10

Youth (5-12) : $5

Senior (60+) : $5

Military (With ID) : $5

Parking: $5

Discount Days:

$15 Tuesday

(Unlimited Rides on Tuesday)

$15 Thursday

(Unlimited Rides on Thursday)

The Bluff City Fair does not allow underage children to attend unless they are accompanied by an adult.

Bluff City 2022 Fair kicks off

Here is the fair’s schedule:

Friday, May 20: 4 PM - 11 PM

Saturday, May 21: 12 PM - 12 AM

Sunday, May 22: 12 PM - 11 PM

Monday, May 23: 4 PM - 10 PM

Tuesday, May 24: 4 PM - 10 PM

Wednesday, May 25: 4 PM - 10 PM

Thursday, May 26: 4 PM - 10 PM

Friday, May 27: 4 PM - 11 PM

Saturday, May 28: 12 PM - 12 AM

Sunday, May 29: 12 PM - 12 AM

Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day) : 12 PM - 10 PM

