ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Bluff City Fair kicks off at Liberty Park in Memphis

By Carolyn Cerda, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City Fair kicks off Friday afternoon in Memphis at Liberty Park.

The 10-day event offers dozens of carnival rides and kiddie rides, attractions and shows, and all your favorite fair food, including funnel cakes, corn dogs, and cotton candy.

There is also an all-day petting zoo.

Admission:

  • Adults (13-59) : $10
  • Youth (5-12) : $5
  • Senior (60+) : $5
  • Military (With ID) : $5

Parking: $5

Discount Days:

$15 Tuesday

(Unlimited Rides on Tuesday)

$15 Thursday

(Unlimited Rides on Thursday)

The Bluff City Fair does not allow underage children to attend unless they are accompanied by an adult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sessX_0fkuhIJF00
Bluff City 2022 Fair kicks off

Here is the fair’s schedule:

  • Friday, May 20: 4 PM - 11 PM
  • Saturday, May 21: 12 PM - 12 AM
  • Sunday, May 22: 12 PM - 11 PM
  • Monday, May 23: 4 PM - 10 PM
  • Tuesday, May 24: 4 PM - 10 PM
  • Wednesday, May 25: 4 PM - 10 PM
  • Thursday, May 26: 4 PM - 10 PM
  • Friday, May 27: 4 PM - 11 PM
  • Saturday, May 28: 12 PM - 12 AM
  • Sunday, May 29: 12 PM - 12 AM
  • Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day) : 12 PM - 10 PM

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Da Groovelyne
4d ago

PRAYERS OF LOVE/PROTECTION: May the LORD watch between me and thee while we're absent from another. AMEN, and amen. By the grace of GOD in the Name of JESUS...Memphians, as well as those that come near and far to enjoy also to partake in the festivities of our city...I pray for a peaceful atmosphere filled with happiness. LORD...I ask in the name of JESUS for loving arms of safety to surround not only Memphis but also the world and the various situations which are upon us. Thank you GOD in the name of JESUS for your blessings. AMEN, and amen.

Reply
5
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Get ready for a musical Juneteenth celebration at MoSH

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science & History is ready to celebrate Juneteenth with a celebration on the lawn of the Pink Palace Museum. ‘Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Freedom’ will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022. The two-hour event will feature the African Jazz Ensemble led by Ekpe Abito – a 10-piece band which has been playing together for more than four decades, incorporating African influences into traditional jazz, soul, and R&B.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man stabbed near Midtown charity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing in the middle of the day near a well-known charity in Midtown has leaders reassuring the public they are safe. A fight over a woman on May 10 at a church at Jefferson and Cleveland ended with one man in the hospital and 48-year-old Marcellus Clay behind bars charged with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluff City, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
ediblememphis.com

48(ish) Hours in Memphis (Updated)

Most Memphians have a short list of “things to do with visitors”—and we absolutely want you to trust your friends when visiting the Bluff City. However, for those of you who have trust issues or don’t have friends in town, see below for our suggestions for an action-packed weekend trip with lots and lots of food stops.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One person injured during shooting at Mississippi music festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Batesville, Mississippi have begun an investigation after a shooting at a music festival injured one person. The incident happened Saturday night toward the end of the city’s Springfest. Crew members were seen cleaning up what’s left of the annual Batesville Springfest located in the town square on Sunday morning. What […]
BATESVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty Park#Carnival Rides#Memorial Day#Fox13memphis#The Bluff City Fair#Cox Media Group
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores May 17-23

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Martin’s Food Catering – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Humane Society of the Delta files lawsuit against Helena-West Helena over closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Humane Society of the Delta said it is suing the city of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, and Mayor Kevin Smith over its forced closure in October 2021. The lawsuit claimed the city and mayor “unjustly seized property which forced the closure of the County’s only animal shelter.” And it said the shelter, located at 8480 Phillips Road 300, is not under the jurisdiction of the city or mayor.
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
WREG

Memphis-area, MS leaders react to tragedy in Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After at least 14 children and one adult were shot dead at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, many local leaders are voicing their concerns and offering condolences to families. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said: “Today’s elementary school shooting in Texas should shock us all into action. Mass shootings don’t have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
Covington Leader

Covington, Munford, Brighton, TRA all sending athletes to Spring Fling this week

Tipton County will be very well represented this week in Murfreesboro when the TSSAA Spring Fling state championships get underway. Covington and Munford baseball and Brighton softball each begin their quests for state titles on Tuesday afternoon. The Tipton-Rosemark softball team begins play in the DII-AA state tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Memphis community wants action after violent weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are dead and two people were injured after six separate shootings across Memphis. As investigators search for leads in these cases, frustration continues to set in for many across the community as they deal with the impact of gun violence. As they search for answers, customers like Glendoria Pinkney are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Thrillist

The 16 Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, According to Local Experts

Family. Tradition. Soul. This is what sets Memphis barbecue apart. Ronald Payne, of Payne’s Bar-B-Q, says that most of the barbecue restaurants in Memphis are family-owned, and that the barbecue here just has a certain “soulfulness” to it. The restaurant he runs today was started by his father, and their signature mustard slaw—which they make fresh every day—has been in his dad’s family for four or five generations. “My dad’s family was a big barbecue family,” he says, joking that his mom “never planned on being in Payne’s every day like she was.”
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nonstop flight from Memphis to Cancun launches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nonstop flight from Memphis to Cancun has launched. The nonstop flight by Vacation Express launched its nonstop from Memphis to Cancun in 2022. The summer weekly service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Cancun International Airport (CUN) runs through July 24, a release said. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South pastor is addressing abuse claims within his church following the year-long investigation into sexual abuse within the Southern Baptist Convention. Pastor Steve Gaines, serving at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, says in 2006 a staff member came to him to report abuse he committed...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
102K+
Followers
104K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy