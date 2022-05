NEBRASKA CITY - Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Central Avenue on May 22 where three juveniles said they were threatened while riding scooters. An arrest affidavit says Melissa Soto-Baker chased the scooters on foot with a rope in her hand. They said Soto-Baker threatened to kill them as they abandoned the scooters and got into a car.

