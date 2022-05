The reactions of a 12m-long humpback whale and its gesture of “a little thank you” to a group of Spanish divers who saved it from a drift net was “just incredible”, said one of the group.The whale had been spotted by a ship three miles off the eastern coast of Mallorca in the Balearic islands, where the sighting of such whales is rare, having been reported only twice before.Thirty-two-year-old marine biologist Gigi Torras, who was a part of the rescue group, said the whale’s gesture stood out as the “best ever” birthday present for her.“It was like out of this...

