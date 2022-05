UNION — The Union Fair is seeking help from the local community to help in the Exhibition Hall during the Union Fair. We are soliciting 12 1⁄2 inch squares from interested quilters to make up this quilt. The style of the square and the technique used is entirely up to the quilter, keeping in mind the theme: “Maine’s Lakes, Rivers & Ponds.” The quilter should also keep the design/pattern within the 12 inch square to allow for the 1⁄4 inch seam allowance. Edges should not be hemmed. Blocks will be incorporated into the quilt as space permits.

UNION, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO