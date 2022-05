The University of Maine System is using nearly $19 million in reserves to fill holes in campus budgets next year. At a meeting on Monday, system officials said that only two campuses had a balanced budget: the University of Southern Maine and the University of Maine at Augusta. To fill in budget deficits at other universities, the system is transferring more than $12 million from individual campus reserves and $6.5 million from system reserves.

MAINE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO