At the beginning of the month, Blizzard provided me with access to the alpha for Warcraft Arclight Rumble, and I can't say I came away impressed. The balance was way off, forcing unwanted grinding, and the level-based gacha design is pretty dated at this point. More or less, the game felt like it was about six years late to the party, but that was an alpha, so unpolished gameplay was expected. Well, development is moving quickly, so I've had a chance to test the recent beta over the last few days. So let's dig in and see how things are shaping up now that beta access is here.

