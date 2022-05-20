ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, NC

Audit: North Carolina town manager improperly spent $37K on projects

By Jeff Reeves
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4focW4_0fkuggpq00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A report released by the North Carolina State Auditor’s Office on Thursday states the town manager of Franklinton hired contractors without going through the proper bidding process.

The report said from July 2020 to October 2021, the Town of Franklinton paid Franklinton Development $37,900 for work on two projects :

  • Downtown development of an alleyway – $15,000
  • Demolition and repair of two properties – $22,900

The town manager said he did not get bids on the projects in writing — rather he called “a few companies” to get quotes, the report states.

“Additionally, he admitted that he did not obtain written quotes due to the size of the projects and the limited interest he encountered, which he attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the report from Beth Wood’s office reads.

The town manager also said the small amount of money involved in the projects and time constraints led him to not properly obtain bids.

The state auditor said the town may have overpaid for the contracting services since the formal bidding process wasn’t followed.

The purchasing policy states that the objective of obtaining the required quotes is “…to provide
additional assurances that the citizen’s interests are protected…” and “…to assure the best
value is obtained for the Town…”

Investigators said the town manager, who has decades’ worth of government experience, said he thought the town was “using the State bid laws.”

He also told investigators he did not recall seeing the section of purchasing policy that details bidding requirements.

That purchasing policy states that “Request for Quotes are to be solicited in writing to a sufficient number of vendors to assure the best value is obtained for the Town” for any purchases greater than $10,000.

Following the investigation, Wood’s office recommends:

  • The town manager should follow the formal bidding requirements for all purchases in accordance with the town’s purchasing policy.
  • The town manager and town commissioners should ensure employees are aware of all town policies.
  • The town manager and town commissioners should periodically review and revise the purchasing policy as needed to ensure it is current and reflects the needs of the town.

In response to the audit, the town said it recognized the town manager’s error and “will assure that all existing staff and future employees are properly trained on our policies.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 4

Related
WRAL News

'You aren't going to sleep': Apex neighbors complain about noise from ongoing NC Highway 540 extension project

Apex, N.C. — The payoff of North Carolina’s Complete 540 project should be worthwhile, but it’s currently an eyesore and a headache for many Apex residents. The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s $2.2 billion project is also known as the Southeast Extension. It will extend the Triangle Expressway from the N.C. 55 Bypass in Apex to U.S. 64/U.S. 264 (I-87) in Knightdale, completing the 540 Outer Loop around the greater Raleigh area.
APEX, NC
WRAL News

NC Senate leaders strike controversial 'right to repair' from 2022 Farm Act

Raleigh, N.C. — The 2022 Farm Act passed its first committee Tuesday following considerable public opposition to a "right to repair" provision in the annual omnibus. Right to repair is a national movement that pits consumers and independent service businesses against manufacturers and dealers. According to the Digital Right to Repair Coalition, a trade organization, the use of increasingly sophisticated technology in everything from cars to phones to farm equipment has given manufacturers and their licensed dealers a near-monopoly on repair services.
RALEIGH, NC
Bladen Journal

Complaint filed vs. town manager

ELIZABETHTOWN — A more than five-week dispute between a hopeful candidate for Bladen County Board of Education and a town administrator in Elizabethtown resulted in that potential candidate withdrawing her petition and filing an official complaint with the town. Charlotte Smith, owner of BladenOnlin and CAB Marketing, had been...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WITN

Busy Pitt County intersection becoming 4-way stop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another busy Eastern Carolina intersection is getting the 4-way stop treatment. The Department of Transportation says crews will install the all-way stop tomorrow at the intersection of Portertown Road and Eastern Pines Road, just outside of Greenville. Portertown Road intersects with Eastern Pines Road in two...
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Franklinton, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Wood
chapelboro.com

Mixed Use Development Raises Questions for Pittsboro Officials

Another large mixed-use development may be coming to Pittsboro, but it could take longer than initially anticipated. Developers approached commissioners during the board’s regular meeting last week with plans for a 212-acre neighborhood — Robeson Walk, originally brought to the board in 2019 — with between 600 and 900 housing units and up to 50,000 square feet of commercial developments south of the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 64 Business and East Street and adjacent to Industrial Drive.
PITTSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC attorney general suffers minor stroke, recovering in hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is recovering in a hospital after suffering a minor stroke Monday night, and he's thanking his wife for her quick thinking. According to a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, Stein and his wife Anna had walked their dog when he...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklinton Development#State
WFMY NEWS2

Historic Burlington restaurant gets new ownership

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A restaurant owned and operated by a Burlington family is now preparing for major changes. 'Zack's Hotdogs' in downtown Burlington posted this on Facebook, revealing an ownership change is taking place after being family-run for nearly 95 years. After almost a century of being in business,...
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Teen charged after North Carolina student slashed with knife

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing charges after deputies said he cut a classmate. Guilford County deputies said that a juvenile is charged with aggravated assault after cutting another student at Ragsdale High School. The student slashed a classmate with a knife last week. The student had to get stitches. Deputies said […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 arrested in Fuquay-Varina for shrooms, edibles, weed wax

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fuquay-Varina men have been arrested after police officers found several drugs in their possession. The Fuquay-Varina Police Department said Tuesday their Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety conducted a weeklong investigation starting April 29. The operation was part of the department’s proactive approach to combat drug trafficking.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fatal crash focus of lawsuit against Highway Patrol, school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mother of a North Carolina college student who was killed while riding with a state trooper as part of an internship has filed a wrongful death claim against the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the state Department of Public Safety and the school. Michael Higgins...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

47K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy