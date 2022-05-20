1129 W Thomas Rd

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a fenced pool in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a fenced pool in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! Home features brand new carpet, granite counter tops, kitchen island, butler pantry, ceiling fans through out, separate tub and shower and double sinks in the master bath, double sinks in guest bath, gas fireplace, and a covered patio. The pool is gated and comes with weekly pool service. This community also features multiple parks, a heated community pool, clubhouse, bike and walking paths and more! The property is located near schools, restaurants, shopping and highway access.
Comments / 0