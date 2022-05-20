ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

1129 W Thomas Rd

oucampus.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEncanto Manor Home with Guest Casita! - THIS IS A 3BEDROOM HOME IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA, 2,268SQ' THAT HAS BEEN PARTIALY REMODELED,...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
oucampus.org

4540 E Belleview St

- Welcome to Belleview Townhomes, a great place to call home. Our community amenities feature storage spaces, two reserved car port, privet patio, washer & dryer, on-site maintenance, and a refreshing pool and sauna. We are conveniently located near shopping, dining, and entertainment with quick freeway access. Call today to see your new home at Belleview Townhomes. By appointment only please call or text and someone will get backto you with in the next few hourse. Se habla espanol.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2615 N Hayden Rd #111

AVAILABLE IN JUNE!!! - BEAUTIFUL TWO-STORY TOWNHOME!!! WHITE CABINETRY THROUGHOUT UNIT! THIS HOME IS VERY SPACIOUS WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. THE LIVING ROOM HAS A FIREPLACE, THERE IS A FORMAL DINING AREA. BLACK APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. BEAUTIFUL PATIO AREA IN THE FRONT OF THE UNIT. GREAT LOCATION! EASY ACCESS TO 101 AND RED MOUNTAIN 202!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

8744 W. Adam

Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath in Peoria - Freshly painted and has new flooring. Plenty of cabinet and counter space in kitchen plus island. Large living room plus family room. Stove and dishwasher included. Ready for move in. Additional Fees:. $100 Placement Fee. 1.8% City Tax. 1.5% Monthly Administration Fee. $2250...
PEORIA, AZ
oucampus.org

839 E Jacob St

AVAILABLE IN JUNE!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURES 42'' MAPLE CABINETS WITH CROWN MOLDING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH UNDERMOUNTED SINK, SEPERATE TUB AND SHOWER AT MASTER BATH, RO AND SOFT WATER LOOP INCLUDED, 18X18'' TILE IN KITCHEN, UTILITY ROOM, & BATHROOMS!! THIS IS A MUST SEE! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
oucampus.org

2065 N. Mosley Drive

Charming Chandler rental opportunity now available! - Super nice three bedroom plus den home with two and a half baths. New paint and carpet throughout. Den and half bath are downstairs off the great room with large dining area and open kitchen. Good sized yard and full two car garage. Won't last so hurry to apply. Playground in the complex! Applicants must have minimum 600 FICO score and three times monthly rent for earnings.
CHANDLER, AZ
oucampus.org

15327 W Pershing St

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a fenced pool in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a fenced pool in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! Home features brand new carpet, granite counter tops, kitchen island, butler pantry, ceiling fans through out, separate tub and shower and double sinks in the master bath, double sinks in guest bath, gas fireplace, and a covered patio. The pool is gated and comes with weekly pool service. This community also features multiple parks, a heated community pool, clubhouse, bike and walking paths and more! The property is located near schools, restaurants, shopping and highway access.
SURPRISE, AZ
oucampus.org

2215 W Augusta Avenue

Gorgeous Lofted 1 Bedroom! Centrally Located! Being fully remodeled. - Gorgeous updated 1 bedroom loft, 1.5 bathroom. Currently being remodeled, will be done next week. Pictures are of same unit 101, 102 will have brand new stainless appliances. Brand new Pergo flooring except on stairs, Just painted. Kitchen and bathrooms updated. Laundry room on property near unit. 1 car carport in back. Lovely grass and sitting area on property. Roof top patio over garage, gazebo in back, you will not be disappointed. Property is located with easy access to the freeway, schools, restaurants, light rail, gyms and down town Phoenix is not far either. Come, Show and rent today.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

15825 N. 25th Street - Unit B

REMODELED 2 Bd 1 Ba HOUSE - Ready for immediate move in! Sec 8 Welcome. GoRenter.com - Subdivision: KAY ACRES. This excellent courtyard home has new paint and new tile! Upgraded windows and new AC for maximum coolness. Nice yard and court yard. Move in Ready! Washer & Dryer Hook...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Room#Housing List#Az Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
oucampus.org

910 S. Gary Dr.

2 x 1 Apartment Rental - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Tempe Rental.
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

6144 N 30th Ave

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available for Move-In - This beautiful 3 bedroom patio-home located off 30th Ave and Bethany Home Road wont last long! This property is spacious and it is located on a wonderful corner lot. Showings for this property are available on ONLY Saturday's while it lasts. Contact Alex @ 480-815-9313 to schedule.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

Marcus Holdings LLC dba Stadio 6012 W Oregon Ave

Stadio - Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community. Spacious remodeled townhome has all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new laminate flooring and washer and dryer in unit. Back patio with storage and one covered parking space. We also have a BBQ in the pool area for your enjoyment.
GLENDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

11375 E Sahuaro Dr #2113

2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SCOTTSDALE SOMERSET CONDOMINIUMS. - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SCOTTSDALE SOMERSET CONDOMINIUMS is available June 1st. The Unit features stainless steel appliances with a black fridge and washer and dryer included. It also has granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms and the master has a tiled shower plus there are ceiling fans through out. The unit is located on the second floor end and has a separate stair case to the unit. Community has a heated pool and spa, fitness room, and clubhouse with billiards. Located in North Scottsdale it is close to restaurants, shopping, and highway access.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
AZFamily

Valley home prices trending down, realtors say

Fashion boutique Poor Little Rich Girl opened in 2008, specializing in buying clothing and consigning local items like jewelry, candles and soaps. Jaime's Local Love is sponsored by Subaru. Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Memorial Day deals mean special...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix

(Stacker) -- Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

21 E 6th St 516

Urban Loft style Condo on Mill ave in Downtown Tempe. Live in the heart of the city within walking distance of ASU, all the best bars, restaurants, parks and events Tempe has to offer!. This industrial style loft recently had appliance upgrades to add to the upscale lifestyle it provides....
TEMPE, AZ
bizjournals

Circle K is selling nearly a dozen Valley stores. Here's the list

Circle K Stores Inc. has listed 14 stores in Arizona for sale. Here's the list of the Valley locations on the market. Join the Phoenix Business Journal for the latest in its continuing series of real estate-focused virtual events to be held in 2022 that highlight key Valley cities and submarkets.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Car wash agrees to pay Phoenix woman over $2K for car damages

Crime backlogs growing in the Valley as police departments deal with shortages. Valley police departments are finding themselves in a tough spot with a shortage of officers and a spike in violent crime. Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Memorial...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Long Time Favorite Restaurant Now Closed, Rising Rent Cited

A long time favorite restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For restaurants that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic closures as well as the subsequent food shortages and difficulty locating employees, there are still many uphill battles to be fought. One problem specifically for restaurant owners in greater Phoenix is the rising cost of rent. Rental costs are shooting through the roof, affecting more than a few restaurants in the region. This now includes a local restaurant that had been open and serving the Chandler community for 15 years.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix boutique making fashion affordable for all

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Trade in and trade up at Poor Little Rich Girl. Cat and John Raslavsky opened the resale boutique in 2008 and now have a wonderful partner named Dawn Johnson. The shop buys clothing outright and consigns local items like jewelry, candles, and soaps. Resale is an environmentally conscious way of shopping and makes fashion more affordable at the same time. Names like Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Lululemon, Free People and more can be found in the shop.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy