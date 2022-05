Gorgeous Lofted 1 Bedroom! Centrally Located! Being fully remodeled. - Gorgeous updated 1 bedroom loft, 1.5 bathroom. Currently being remodeled, will be done next week. Pictures are of same unit 101, 102 will have brand new stainless appliances. Brand new Pergo flooring except on stairs, Just painted. Kitchen and bathrooms updated. Laundry room on property near unit. 1 car carport in back. Lovely grass and sitting area on property. Roof top patio over garage, gazebo in back, you will not be disappointed. Property is located with easy access to the freeway, schools, restaurants, light rail, gyms and down town Phoenix is not far either. Come, Show and rent today.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO