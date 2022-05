Click here to read the full article. Last year, I scored the first 25 state NIL laws for their pay restrictions. My study—“Do College Athletes Get NIL?”—is already out of date. That’s how fast NIL has changed. This week, I will present my research to a Nevada legislative committee. Here’s what I plan to tell those legislators—and any others addressing the new generation of college athlete “NILionaires”: 1. Require NIL agents to register in your state. Only 12 states in my study do this, including Nevada. It’s a powerful tool for ensuring that 18-to-21-year-olds are represented by licensed attorneys or financial advisors, not...

NEVADA STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO