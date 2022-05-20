ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorr Township, MI

Driver Who Jumped US-131 Overpass Near Dorr Was on Cocaine

By Tony LaBrie
 4 days ago
Remember back in January when we shared the video of the car flying through the air, over an expressway overpass near Dorr, Michigan? Well, we now know what got this dude all fired up to make that wicked jump. Chandler Cockerham originally said that he fell asleep behind the...

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

