The only record high temperatures at official reporting stations for the National Weather Service were both at Worcester, that tied the old records, both 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. However, it was in the low 90's mainly north and west of I-95, I-295, and I-495 in Southern New England. A breeze off he chilly ocean water in the mid-upper 50's kept coastal areas much cooler, generally in the 70's. That's changing as a cold front pushes through. In its wake, much more comfortable seasonal air, with highs within a few degrees of 70 Monday through Wednesday, and lower humidity too, with Dew Point Temperatures in the 40's!

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO