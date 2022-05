The Lebanon City Council Monday night gave final approval to a major change in how the city’s utilities are managed. The Council approved, on the second reading, an ordinance creating a Board of Public Works. The new board will oversee management of city water, sewer and electric utilities, freeing up the council to spend more time on other issues. The board will be made up of four members who have lived in the city for two years or any county resident who receives services from the city board of public works. The board is to be entirely nonpartisan, according to the ordinance adopted by the Council. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO