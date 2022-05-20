ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork to Host Livestream Panel About the Future of Jazz

Cover picture for the article

Pitchfork is hosting a panel next week about jazz artists pushing the genre forward, in conjunction with the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. The livestreamed conversation will feature Cécile McLorin Salvant, Samora Pinderhughes, and...

Pitchfork

Listen to Sideshow’s “Henrik Clarke Kent”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listening to Sideshow rap feels like flipping through an old and dusty photo album as he gives you a vivid anecdote to go with every picture. The Ethiopia-born rapper relocated when he was eight to D.C. and he makes extremely personal music; I feel like I know him a little bit better with every verse. Last year, his breakout moment came when he went toe-to-toe with Boldy James on the Alchemist’s warm and fuzzy-sounding EP cut “TV Dinners.” He carries that momentum into his latest project Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1. The one I’ve replayed the most is “Henrik Clarke Kent,” where, over a familiar yet soothing Evidence beat, Sideshow mixes clear-eyed reflections with words of advice from his close circle: “My brother from the land where they talkin’ in all clicks/Told me ‘Life hard don’t trip over small shit/And pick your words wise don’t speak all that nonsense’.” The steady and lowkey register delivery he uses contributes to the intimate feel. It’s a comforting slice-of-life portrait.
Pitchfork

Liss and Nilüfer Yanya Share New Song “Boys in Movies”: Listen

The Danish band Liss have shared a new song from their forthcoming debut album I Guess Nothing Will Be the Same. The record, out June 10 via Escho and In Real Life, was recorded before the death of frontman Søren Holm. The latest single, after “Country Fuckboy” and “Exist,” is called “Boys in Movies,” and it’s a collaboration with Nilüfer Yanya. Listen to it below.
Pitchfork

Braxe + Falcon Detail EP, Share New Song “Elevation”: Listen

Back in March, the French house producers Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon came together to release two singles under the banner Braxe + Falcon. The musicians have now released another new single and shared the details of their debut EP. The new song is called “Elevation” and it’ll appear on the duo’s Step by Step EP, which comes out digitally on June 24 via the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. Listen to “Elevation,” featuring Los Angeles musician Sunni Colón, below.
Pitchfork

LIVE A LITTLE

Sam Gendel is at the vanguard of what might be called the Adult Swim-ification of jazz. Like the late night cable block, which has its own formidable music history, the saxophonist’s compositions are both glitchy and luxurious, written for sporadic, needy attention spans raised on the internet. Almost ambient and always restless, Gendel’s music has roots in hip-hop, forefronting boom-bap beats more often than triplets or free-jazz clatter. His approach coolly rejects candlelit supper clubs and university classrooms; his videos are irreverent, funny, and disjunctive with the genre’s ordinary contexts, featuring the composer cruising in a lowrider or eating a banana. As one fawning YouTube user commented, “This is so avant-garde that it’s circled right around and become a sketch show skit.”
Cécile Mclorin Salvant
Doris Duke
Jen Shyu
Pitchfork

Listen to JUNECINEMA’s “Don’t Forget”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. JUNECINEMA are Charlotte, NC’s June! (fka Shawn May) and New York’s Jay Cinema. The two rappers have released solid stuff individually, and they make boom bap magic when they work together. “Don’t Forget,” a recent single, is a perfect example of their style. Over a laid back beat from pis.i, they adroitly trade verses back and forth. Jay Cinema’s flow is precise and light, and he nimbly pairs his pithy bars about getting stuck in his own head with the R&B-inflected production. June!’s gravelly flow befits his tough lines about rising above the bullshit and walking his own path. They earn all the grit they’ve got.
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
Pitchfork

New David Bowie Film Moonage Daydream Gets First Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for Moonage Daydream, a new film about David Bowie that is neither biopic nor documentary, is here. Footage shows Bowie emerging on-stage in the Ziggy Stardust era, before a Bowie voiceover recites a passage from Mr. Rice’s Secret, a film in which he starred in 1998: “It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have,” he says over rousing music. Watch the trailer for the “cinematic odyssey” below.
Pitchfork

“This Hell”

At the beginning of her new song “This Hell,” Rina Sawayama recalls seeing a religious poster condemning so-called sinners for their identities. She rebukes the hateful messaging with an eye roll—“Don’t know what I did but they seem pretty mad about it”—pulls her chosen family closer, and offers affirmation: “This hell is better with you.”
Pitchfork

Watch Teyana Taylor Win The Masked Singer

Tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer was the Season 7 finale. During the episode, the Firefly took home the top prize and was revealed to be Teyana Taylor, the R&B singer signed to Kanye West’s label G.O.O.D. Music. Watch her unmasking below. When asked why she agreed to...
Pitchfork

Communion

Growing up, Sister Ray’s Ella Coyes never spoke Michif, the language of their Métis heritage. Through colonization and devaluation, the language and many Métis traditions are endangered now. But what Coyes did have to link them to their culture was music. The Métis fiddle tradition and its accompanying jigs, passed down through generations, were the earliest musical expressions that Coyes ever felt connected to. In a 2018 interview, they said it taught them to value music as a communal celebration rather than a place of authority. In writing their own music, a style of indie folk more comparable to Big Thief than to traditional fiddle music, they explained, “That I didn’t feel silenced [is a celebration]. It gave me a lot of power that I had lost.”
Pitchfork

She & Him Announce Brian Wilson Covers Album Melt Away, Share New Video for “Darlin’”: Watch

She & Him, the duo of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, have announced a new album of Brian Wilson and Beach Boys covers. Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson is out July 22 via Fantasy, and it features Wilson himself on their version of “Do It Again.” First up is their rendition of “Darlin’” off 1967’s Wild Honey; watch the video below. The duo will also head out on tour singing these songs.
Pitchfork

5 Takeaways from Harry Styles New Album, Harry’s House

Three years after Fine Line, a new Harry Styles era arrives with open arms. In March, Styles announced his forthcoming third album, Harry’s House. The record is seemingly named after the Joni Mitchell song “Harry’s House / Centerpiece” off 1975’s The Hissing of Summer Lawns; Styles is an avid Joni Mitchell fan who once tracked down her dulcimer maker, and after the announcement, Mitchell’s official Twitter account wrote “love the title” to Styles. Since then, Styles has headlined two nights at Coachella, but has otherwise stayed relatively quiet. Only one single was released in anticipation of the album, the synth pop Tiktok hit “As It Was,” which boasts an ambitious video. The album itself is similarly low-key, with Styles celebrating all things domestic across 13 breezy tracks.
Pitchfork

Sudan Archives Shares Video for New Song “Selfish Soul”: Watch

Sudan Archives has shared a video for her new song “Selfish Soul.” She wrote the song with Dexter Story and Ben Dickey. In the Trey Lyons–directed clip, Sudan Archives plays her violin upside down on a pole and standing on a roof and dances in the mud with her girlfriends. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

Beck, Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and More Join Birdsong-Inspired Compilation

Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and Nick Cave & Warren Ellis are among the more than 200 contributors to a forthcoming compilation inspired by birdsong. For the Birds: The Birdsong Project will arrive in five monthly stages through September, with the first volume landing in full today. Randall Poster produced the full collection, and Lee Ranaldo is one of the set’s other executive producers. All proceeds from The Birdsong Project will benefit the National Audubon Society. Listen to For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. I, and watch videos for a few tracks from For the Birds, below.
Pitchfork

Four Tet Shares New KH Song “Looking at Your Pager”: Listen

Four Tet has dusted off his KH moniker with the long-awaited official release of “Looking at Your Pager.” The song features a flip of the vocals from the 2000 single “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” from the group 3LW. Last year, fans captured live video of the producer dropping the song into a set. “The sample has been cleared,” he shared on Instagram. Listen to the song below.
Pitchfork

I’m the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971

Imagine the women in Norma Tanega’s songs with arms interlocked, braced against the chill of a Manhattan winter, queering the sleeve of The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. The singer-songwriter of the 1966 semi-hit “Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog” presented a vision as rounded as Dylan’s or Aretha Franklin’s: self-mockery as self-reliance; folk music verities shorn of messianism and topicality; lesbian and none too oblique about it. Collecting two studio LPs with another album’s worth of unreleased material, I’m the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971 marks the first meticulous appraisal this multimedia threat has earned, and it’s a good one—the collection argues for an artist who could’ve been major had her label known what to do with her, and had she taken the arc of a career more seriously than she took her independence.
Pitchfork

Santigold Shares Video for New Song “High Priestess”: Watch

I had started working on this beat and I didn’t have anything in mind for a topic, I just knew I wanted to do a sort of rap punk song (as dangerous as that sounds). My buddy Ray Brady and I started working on something, trying to add in all the elements that made sense, kicks, subs, new wave synths. Boys Noize ended up bringing something super cool that really built the song and made me get even more excited about it. It was coming along quickly, until it wasn’t. The punk rock energy, the angst, that I wanted to come across wasn’t quite there. I tried adding guitar and a live drum kit, and that was a big red buzzer “X.” I ended up tagging in Psymun (Simon Christensen) who brought in Ryan Olson, and they brought the final missing element. The energy I was looking for couldn’t be the old version of punk rock, it had to be the future sound of punk rock. They brought the angst, the push and pull that was missing, but it was very fresh sounding and totally unexpected. It all came together in a way I could never have imagined when we started, but it was exactly what I set out to make. I want to make music that sounds like the past and the future all in one; music that makes you feel safe enough to jump in, but then takes us on a journey to where we needed to go but have never even heard of. I want my music to be the bridge.
Pitchfork

Adia Victoria Releases New Song to Benefit Carolina Abortion Fund: Listen

Adia Victoria has released a B-side from her latest album A Southern Gothic. Proceeds from “In the Pines”—which is available exclusively on Bandcamp—will benefit the Carolina Abortion Fund. “The song centers the stories of those who fall victim to the ideologies of emotionally stunted men,” Victoria said of the track in press materials. “I dedicate ‘In the Pines’ to every teenage girl who is desperately scratching at the walls of ideological imprisonment.” Find her full statement, as well as the new track, below.
Pitchfork

How Kendrick Lamar Made “Die Hard,” According to Collaborators Blxst and Amanda Reifer

When Kendrick Lamar dropped his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on May 13, fans across the country sat online clicking refresh on browsers and frantically pulling up streaming apps. The list of people eagerly awaiting Kendrick’s sprawling, double-disc follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize–winning album Damn. included at least two of the collaborators who worked with him: Amanda Reifer and Blxst, the vocalists appear on “Die Hard,” a sun-kissed R&B jam that belies its heavy-hearted ruminations on trust, love, and personal demons.
Pitchfork

