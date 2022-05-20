ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK may impose duties of up to 29% on Chinese aluminium extrusions

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eglyx_0fkudrKo00

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Britain may impose anti-dumping duties of up to 29% on aluminium extrusions from China to protect domestic producers, a trade agency said on Friday.

Aluminium extrusions - widely used in the transport, construction and electronics industries - are being dumped in Britain at lower prices than they are sold in China, the Trade Remedies Authority said in a interim report.

"The TRA determined that there is already damage to the UK industry, having found clear evidence of price undercutting, indicating that UK businesses are struggling to compete with the dumped imports," a statement said.

Provisional measures will be imposed as the TRA completes its investigation, requiring Chinese companies exporting to Britain to provide a bank guarantee beginning on May 28, it added.

Duties ranging from 7.3% to 29.1% were recommended, depending on the company and the level of dumping margin, the interim report said.

Three companies were named - Press Metal International Group, Shandong Nanshan (600219.SS) and Haomei Group - plus there were categories for other co-operating and non-cooperating exporters.

Press Metal International is a Chinese unit of Malaysia's Press Metal (PMET.KL).

The TRA was established after Britain left the European Union to investigate unfair trade practices and measures.

The aluminium extrusion investigation is the first one resulting from a British industry claiming unfair trade practices, the TRA said.

One major firm that produces aluminium extrusions in Britain is Norway's Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL)

Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aluminium#Extrusion#Uk#Chinese#Tra#Ss#Haomei Group#Press Metal International#The European Union#British
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

452K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy