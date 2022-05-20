ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police: No evidence of active shooter near Rochester airport on Scottsville Rd.

By Matt Driffill
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — A large police presence responded to Scottsville Road near the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Friday morning to investigate the report of a “possible active shooter.”

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said there were no injuries reported, no evidence of an active shooter, and there is no threat to the community.

Sheriff Baxter also said that the threat originated from messages sent by RG&E employees after a colleague was let go, causing rumors to circulate.

The police presence was significant; responding agencies included the FBI, New York State Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rochester Police Department.

The sheriff said this wasn’t a circumstance of “SWATTING,” a practice of falsely reporting emergencies to cause a response from police, fire departments, or EMS. The sheriff said the threat originated from messages between employees after a colleague was let go and rumors escalated.

The sheriff said he was proud of the prompt response and relieved that no one was hurt.

“This was — if you will — a phone tree that led to information, that led to people thinking there possibly was an active shooter on Scottsville Road that led to a call into 1200 Scottsville Road that led to protocols on plan,” said Sheriff Baxter. “It’s really that simple and with this day in age that we are living in, this world we live in, that’s the right thing to do.”

Police said multiple buildings were searched and occupants evacuated. A K9 sweep was also conducted.

The area of Scottsville Road near the airport reopened to traffic shortly before 2 p.m.

A Rochester airport spokesperson told News 8 that no flights have been delayed due to the investigation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwUOS_0fkudlHg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48869m_0fkudlHg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmshZ_0fkudlHg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORywf_0fkudlHg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ng4nl_0fkudlHg00

Location

You can watch the full press conference below:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

NYSP seeking assistance identifying man in Oswego County store

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Hastings are asking the public for help identifying an individual that was caught on surveillance video. According to police, the individual was involved in a larceny that took place at the Petro gas station located at 2634 State Route 49 in the Town of West Monroe. Police stated that the individual was captured on surveillance camera taking a pair of sunglasses and gloves and leaving the store without paying for them.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 5/16 – 5/22/2022

19:31:00 05/21/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE. 19:31:00 05/21/22 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST. 02:52:45 05/19/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 02:52:45 05/19/22 VTL1127.0A I0 (5730) ONE-WAY VIOL:DESIGNATED ROAD. 02:52:45 05/19/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 02:52:45 05/19/22 VTL1172.0A I0 (5773) FAILED TO STOP AT STOP...
FULTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Binghamton woman dies in serious motorcycle crash

RICHFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – A Binghamton woman has died after a serious motorcycle crash in Tioga County over the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury crash on State Route 79 in Richford around 4:35 p.m. on Mary 21. Officials said Maria Hrehor, 50, was thrown […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, NY
Traffic
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested, accused of menacing RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend for menacing a police officer. The 28-year-old is accused of breaking windows at a bus station on Cumberland Street around 8:00 p.m. Friday. Police say when officers arrived, he drew a large, fixed-blade knife and threatened them. Officers followed the man towards Joseph […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Man shoplifts from local Canandaigua business

Police arrested a man in Canandaigua after report of a larceny. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Trent J. Lord, 26, for petit larceny. It was determined that Lord had attempted to leave a South Main Street business with merchandise he had not paid for. Lord...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Fbi#Active Shooter#Rg E#Ems
WETM 18 News

Bath man arrested for assault

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police have arrested a man from Bath after a domestic incident that happened over the weekend. Joseph R. Thompson, 19, was arrested on May 21, 2022, after police responded to a domestic incident in the Town of Bath. According to police, Thompson allegedly bit the victim and obstructed their ability […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for handgun possession in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man wanted on a warrant has been arrested after police allegedly found him in possession of a handgun, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick Hillman III, 38, of Newark Valley, was arrested on May 20 at approximately 7:50 a.m. after members of the Sheriff’s Office responded to […]
BIG FLATS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua man arrested following noise complaint

Police arrested a Canandaigua man following a noise complaint. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department served Stephen D. Holt, 72, of Canandaigua a criminal summons for noise disturbance. Holt is alleged to have played his music for approximately four hours at a loud volume, disturbing nearby neighbors.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Burglar identified in last year’s Cortlandville theft

The alleged burglar who stole items from a business on Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville last year has been identified and arrested, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Stephen A. Elwood, 32, of Cortland, was identified as the person who allegedly “unlawfully entered” and stole...
CORTLAND, NY
WKBW-TV

Police never called to Tops on Jefferson Avenue the day before Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten days after the deadly mass shooting at the Buffalo Tops market, on Jefferson Avenue, the I-Team is working to get more information about the suspect, the store and the police response. Despite eyewitnesses explaining they encountered the shooting suspect, the day before the mass...
FL Radio Group

That’s a Good Boy!! State Police K-9 Tracks Down Two Suspects Wanted on 15 Total Warrants

State Police K9 officer Bobby was a very good boy this weekend. On two separate occasions, he helped track down two suspects that in total, were wanted on 15 warrants. On Saturday, Troopers spotted Devin Twist walking along Lamoka Avenue in the village of Savona and were aware he had several active warrants. After taking off on foot, Troopers lost sight of Twist. That is when K-9 Bobby was called to the scene and found the suspect hiding in thick brush off Grove Street in Savona. Twist had an active warrant out of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, two from State Police and five through the village of Bath Police Department.
SAVONA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy