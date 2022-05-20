ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels K-9 alerts police to nearly 60 pounds of hydroponic marijuana

By Angela Bonilla
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - A New Braunfels Police Department K-9 helped officers alerted police officers to hydroponic marijuana, resulting in...

19 students, 3 adults dead following mass school shooting in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas - A total of 22 people are dead. 19 innocent children and three adults were killed by a 18-year-old gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde. The gunman is dead. Gov. Greg Abbott said the man opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
UVALDE, TX
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
New Braunfels, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Woman killed Texas pro cyclist in apparent love triangle, police say

When officers arrived to the East Austin home, they found a woman hunched over, desperately giving CPR to pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, who was bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds as she lay on the bathroom floor surrounded by empty bullet shells. Wilson, a 25-year-old rising star, was pronounced dead...
TEXAS STATE
21 killed at Uvalde elementary in Texas’ deadliest school shooting ever

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Nineteen children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County on Tuesday, making the massacre the deadliest school shooting in Texas’ history. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, told CNN there might be another adult dead but authorities have...
UVALDE, TX
2 men suffer cuts during apparent robbery at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Two men suffered cuts during an apparent robbery at a home on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning. San Antonio police say the victims, who are both in their 20s, were attacked by two men who climbed a backyard fence at home in the 3800 block of Morales Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Body of missing man found in Nueces County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a missing elderly man has ended with the worst possible outcome. 69 year old Ramiro Acevedo was last seen near Bandera Road in Helotes May 8. The two week search ended when Acevedo’s car was located in the Nueces County town...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Police: Man shoots at police during barricade standoff, SWAT team on scene

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are stating that the suspected shooter has been isolated inside a home and that they are working the incident as a "barricaded subject". Officers say they were in the area of O'Connor Rd. and Aryshire Dr. when they noticed a suspicious car in a church parking lot at around 2 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Three escape from county jail Monday morning

Voters decide: Martinez, Fowler and Rutledge win UCISD election; Flores gains council position – A 10-year veteran of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees was voted out of office Saturday when school and municipal elections were conducted. Allen Mize, board chairman, was the only incumbent among five candidates for three trustee positions that will be filled by Maria Elena Munoz Martinez, who received 837 votes; Robert Cole Fowler with 717; and Brent Edwin Rutledge, 690. Mize received 396 votes, coming in fourth in a race decided by 9.75 percent of registered voters. Luz Cuevas was fifth with 261 votes. … In the city of Uvalde, where voters in District 2 chose a new council representative, John H. Flores edged out J. Steven McNew, 123 votes to 112. Flores said he is looking forward to being a part of the future growth in Uvalde, and he hopes to tackle issues such as city streets and betterment of youth while in office.
UVALDE, TX

