One person is injured after several shots are fired at homes in a Boone County subdivision just outside of Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 4400 block of Bellview Drive, just off Scott Boulevard, around 2:45 this morning for a report of shots being fired. When deputies arrived on scene, they found that several apartments and vehicles had been hit by gunfire. Deputies later learned that one victim, an adult male, had been shot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO