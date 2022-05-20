ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch Issued for Schuylkill County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchuylkill County has been included in a Tornado Watch by the National Weather Service for Friday afternoon and early evening. The Tornado Watch...

Tornado Watch Issued for All of Valley

SUNBURY – A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of the Valley until 7 p.m. tonight. The National Weather Service in State College says severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado are forecast for this afternoon. The National Weather Service says storms can also produce up to two-inch...
SUNBURY, PA
NWS issues Sunday storm watch

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service has put a severe thunderstorm watch into effect until 9 p.m. on Sunday. The watch area includes Clinton, Centre and Lycoming counties:. Severe Thunderstorm Watch. From Sun 1 pm until 9 pm EDT. Attend to information sources as described in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Thousands Without Power In Lehigh Valley Dump Truck Crash: Report

A Tuesday morning dump truck crash caused power outages for residents in Lehigh County, LehighValleyLive reports. Nearly 1,400 PPL customers lost power following the crash, which took down wires on Jordan Parkway near Route 145 in Whitehall Township around 9 a.m., the outlet says. No injures were reported and approximately...
A Tornado Watch Has Been Issued For Parts Of Maryland. What Does That Mean?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of Maryland including the Baltimore area. The advisory issued by the National Weather Service covers Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard and Washington counties. A Tornado Watch means the conditions exist for a tornado to form, unlike a Tornado Warning, which means a tornado has been spotted. “The atmosphere is unstable enough that the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch,” WJZ First Alert Weather’s Marty Bass explained. The Tornado Watch comes as the First Alert Weather Team is already tracking potentially dangerous heat on tap for Saturday. As always, stick with the most trusted and experienced team in town on air and online for instant updates and developments on your forecast. You can stay ahead of any storm by downloading the CBS Baltimore app.
BALTIMORE, MD
