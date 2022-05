The new Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is out as of Friday, and it's got a reference in it that you have to see to believe. It features a character who goes by "Ugly Sonic" and is instantly recognizable as the original version of Sonic the Hedgehog from Paramount's live-action/CGI movies prior to the redesign that brought us the version we now see in those films. As reactions to the new Chip 'n Dale movie pour in now that it's streamable, Ugly Sonic appears to be the one part that people just can't get over.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO